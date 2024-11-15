Investors who were harmed by the Defendants' conduct in connection with the fraudulent sales of securities in The Children's Internet, Inc. may be entitled to a payment from the SEC

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued regarding The Children's Internet Fair Fund.



Defendants. Case Number: 06-cv-06003-CW (N.D. Cal.)

THE CHILDREN'S INTERNET FAIR FUND

SUMMARY NOTICE

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission authorized this Notice.

This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Who is Eligible to Participate in the Fair Fund?

If you are an investor who was harmed by the Defendants' conduct in connection with the fraudulent sales of securities in The Children's Internet, Inc. ("TCI"), you may be entitled to receive a Distribution Payment from the Children's Internet Fair Fund. Investors will be compensated for their losses on TCI shares that were purchased between January 1, 2002 through December 31, 2005, inclusive (the "Relevant Period").

The administration of the Fair Fund is governed by the Distribution Plan (the "Plan") developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and approved by the District Court for the Northern District of California on January 22, 2024. A copy of the Plan, that includes a description of eligibility and other conditions of participation, is available at theChildrensInternetFairFund.com.

Determination of Recognized Loss

The amount of compensation an investor receives shall be determined in accordance with the Plan of Allocation, which compensates investors based on their losses on shares of The Children's Internet ("TCI") or, in some instances, shares of Two Dog Net ("TDN") received in place of shares of TCI (the "Securities"), purchased from the Defendants between January 1, 2002 and December 31, 2005.

Each Eligible Claimant's Recognized Loss will be calculated by the sum of the Preliminary Claimant's investments in the Securities, as reported in the records obtained by the Commission. If the Net Available Distribution Fund is less than the sum of the Recognized Losses of all Eligible Claimants, each Eligible Claimant's Distribution Payment will equal his, her or its Pro-Rata Share of the Net Available Fair Fund. A Distribution Payment will be subject to the Minimum Distribution Amount of $10.

How to Participate

If you believe you are potentially an Eligible Claimant and would like to participate, you must file your Preliminary Claimant Certification Form via the online filing portal available at theChildrensInternetFairFund.com on or before the Certification deadline of January 5, 2025. If you believe you are eligible but do not have a Claim Number and PIN, please contact the Distribution Agent at: [email protected].

Certification Deadline: January 5, 2025

Website : theChildrensInternetFairFund.com

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 1-888-298-1121

Address : The Children's Internet Fair Fund

c/o KCC Class Action Services

Distribution Agent

P.O. Box 301171

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1171

Questions?

This Notice provides only summary information regarding the Children's Internet Fair Fund. We strongly recommend that you consult the documentation found on the website at theChildrensInternetFairFund.com in its entirety.

