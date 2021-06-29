InvestorsObserver Launches Mobile App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of InvestorsObserver subscribers have been requesting a mobile app version of the widely used InvestorsObserver stock analysis platform.

InvestorsObserver website, trusted by retail investors for intuitive stock analysis, unbiased news and elegant tools launched The IO App in the Apple App Store on June 28, 2021.

In early 2020, InvestorsObserver, known for two decades as the "options guys" launched a completely overhauled stock analysis website with a groundbreaking, proprietary stock-ranking system at its core. The reimagined website introduced the new ranking system, brokerage account linkage, customized newsfeeds and a powerful, intuitive stock screener. The new platform was well received. Since the launch, InvestorsObserver subscribers grew by over 900% and currently has $700 million in subscriber brokerage accounts linked.

The new IO App has all the powerful tools and features as the wildly popular website.

It's been a long-horizon development project, but company officials say they refused to launch a watered-down version of their technology. "IO App had to meet the standard set by the burgeoning InvestorsObserver website" said Tim O'Donnell, CEO. "Too many fintech apps are presented as games and typically don't have the power of their own website" he added. "We're not interested in that. This app has all the power and simplicity our subscribers expect of the IO experience."

Despite the explosive growth, it became clear to IO executives that the demographic they serve demands a mobile experience. "Our customer service department gets calls every day asking about an app" said Logan Hutchinson, Director of Marketing. "We understand some people are 100% connected to their smartphones for their investing routines and we needed to serve them better"

"But we had to get it right" added Bobby Raines, Director of Content. "Our reputation matters to us so rushing a thing out the door just to put a stake in the mobile market is not what we're about. We took our time and got this right."

InvestorsObserver has been developing and patenting investment technology since 2002, long before the term fintech was even coined. It provides content and technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street but prides itself on the tools it creates for the Main Street investor.

To learn more, visit: https://www.investorsobserver.com/app

