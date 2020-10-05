InvestorsObserver Launches Stoktoberfest, a Daily Stock-Picking Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the first annual Stoktoberfest from InvestorsObserver!

With the annual Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany canceled for the first time in 94 years, Stoktoberfest is a daily diversion that replaces the annual rite of sampling lagers with stock picking.

Stoktoberfest 2020 begins Monday, Oct. 5 and runs every market day through the end of the month. Stoktoberfest is free to play and daily prizes will be awarded.

Each day, players will select from an October-themed pair of stocks, trying to choose the one they think will go up the most that day. To help players with their selections, players will have free access for the entire month to the full analysis on each stock from InvestorsObserver.

"As the pandemic lingers, we want people to have a little fun by offering an offbeat daily distraction. If they can learn a little about the basics of stock analysis at the same time, that would be awesome," Tim O'Donnell, CEO of InvestorObserver said.

Each day the names of everyone who picked correctly will be placed in a keg (not really). One name will be randomly selected to receive The IO Mug, a high-quality glass beer mug with the iconic InvestorsObserver logo.

The game was inspired when a comment from Logan Hutchinson, InvestorsObserver's marketing director, about his love for pumpkin spice lattes, quickly escalated into a debate about which chain makes the best PSL.

"All hell broke loose when Logan admitted he loves the pumpkin-spice latte from Starbucks," Bobby Raines, content director at InvestorsObserver, said. "We have an analyst from the Boston suburbs, so it's just a reflex that he jumped in to defend Dunkin."

"Haters gonna hate" Hutchinson said. "But I look forward to pumpkin-spice-latte season as much as I do the fall beers from the local breweries here in Charlottesville."

As often happens at IO, wagers were made on which stock would perform best over the next couple of days. "Lots of little debates in our office are settled by stock performance," Raines said. 'It's what we do."

To learn more about Stoktoberfest 2020 click here: https://www.investorsobserver.com/contests/stoktoberfest/-1

InvestorsObserver has been developing patented investment technology since 2002. IO provides content and technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street but prides itself on the tools it creates for the Main Street investor. To learn more, visit: https://www.investorsobserver.com

