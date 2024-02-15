Investortools Adds Order Routing Connectivity with Trumid to Enhance Fixed-income Trading Experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investortools, a leading provider of fixed-income software solutions, today announced an integration with Trumid's fixed-income electronic trading platform to streamline the communication of orders and trade execution details between the systems.

"We are excited to announce our integration with Investortools," said Lauren Burd, Head of Product Sales at Trumid. "Designing solutions to simplify client workflows is a priority that we both share. Thanks to our integration, clients can now seamlessly access Trumid's full suite of credit trading protocols, including Trumid Portfolio Trading and Trumid RFQ, via Investortools' Perform® portfolio management platform."

Trade execution details will automatically flow between Trumid and Investortools' Perform software, regardless of where the trade was initiated, eliminating the need for any manual processes traditionally associated with fixed-income trading. Perform® is an industry-leading portfolio, order, and execution management system that leverages model-based trade allocation, compliance, FIX connectivity, and performance attribution to deliver a seamless straight-through-processing experience. Users gain the ability to stage trade lists in Perform® and swiftly route them to Trumid with a single click. Additionally, executions on the Trumid platform will automatically route to users' trade blotters in Perform®, ensuring synchronized platform activity and eliminating risk embedded in manual ticketing.

Chris Haen, a consultant at Investortools, emphasizes the collective commitment to advancing the electronification of fixed-income trading, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Trumid to our esteemed list of integrated partners. Their position as a respected and pivotal trading platform in the fixed-income market will enhance efficiency in client workflows."

This integration stands as a testament to broader initiatives aimed at expanding market accessibility and refining automation protocols for bond trading. Senior Vice President at Investortools, affirms, "Our clients are continually seeking to reduce their operational risk and increase the efficiency of their trade operations. Our new integration with Trumid delivers on both of those counts and continues to enhance the tools and electronic trading workflows that enable fixed income managers to thrive."

About Investortools, Inc.

Having continually innovated to serve the needs of the fixed-income marketplace for nearly four decades, Investortools systems have become a prerequisite for success for fixed-income investment management. Investortools' comprehensive suite of products are available as a SaaS solution, addressing all aspects of the investment lifecycle from portfolio, order, and execution management to performance analytics and attribution, 2a-7 compliance, and credit analysis. Investortools is a trusted partner for more than 200 retail and institutional SMA managers, fund managers, broker-dealers, and fixed-income market participants who manage over $1 trillion in assets within the platform. To explore Investortools' commitment to innovation, visit www.invtools.com.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed-income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at www.trumid.com.

Investortools software and the Investortools Dealer Network Contact:

James Morris

Senior Vice President

[email protected]

Investortools Media Contact:

Jessica McDaniel

Marketing Lead

[email protected]

SOURCE Investertools