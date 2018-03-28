Invetech Expands IVD Contract Manufacturing Offering to the United States

In addition to its IVD instrument manufacturing accreditation, Invetech's Dover Motion facility in Boxborough will continue to operate as an ISO 9001 accredited design and manufacturing center for the supply of precision motion solutions and subsystems for diagnostics instruments.

"Achieving this accreditation builds on Dover Motion's 50 years of experience designing and manufacturing precision motion systems for life sciences, diagnostics and factory automation industries," said Ankush Kaul, General Manager of Invetech's Dover Motion division and Global Vice President of Contract Manufacturing. "It also furthers our commitment to providing a full-service product realization offering—from concept to long-term manufacturing."

In anticipation of this accreditation, Invetech has established a pipeline of IVD instrument contract manufacturing projects to be manufactured in the Boxborough facility.

"Invetech has a long track record of successful IVD instrument manufacture for global diagnostics companies including Abbott, Bio-Rad and bioMérieux," said Andreas Knaack, President of Invetech. "Our track record in IVD, use of Fortive Business System (FBS) tools to continuously improve quality and on-time delivery, and now providing a contract manufacturing offering in closer proximity to our clients will increase accessibility and collaboration between teams to deliver improved outcomes now and in the future."

About Invetech

Invetech provides full-spectrum product realization services, partnering with companies around the globe to create breakthrough products and custom automation systems. The experience acquired through more than 30 years in product design, development and contract manufacturing spans a range of healthcare market sectors including laboratory diagnostics, Point of Care diagnostics, cell and advanced therapies, and life sciences. Learn more at https://www.invetechgroup.com/.

