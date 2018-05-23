Invethelp Inventor: Newly Designed Porch Swing Hanging Hardware Invented (TPA-2554)

An inventor from Dunnellon, Fla., has invented the patent-pending STEEL BALL BEARING HANGER BOLT, a new type of hardware intended for use as a hanger for a porch swing. "The noise produced by my porch swing when in use is what inspired me to invent this new hardware item," said the inventor. "Porch swings are meant to be relaxing, and now they can be with this new invention." STEEL BALL BEARING HANGER BOLT endows a porch swing with smoother and essentially silent operation, eliminating the need for periodic lubrication of the swing's hardware. It provides individuals with an enhanced and more relaxed swinging experience.

This invention is strong, weatherproof and durable for years of effective use. It can be adapted for use on most porch swings.

