inVia Robotics and Rufus Labs Partner to Drive Warehouse Automation via Wearables and Robots

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inVia Robotics , the provider of the next generation of warehouse automation solutions for e-commerce, and Rufus Labs , makers of intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software, today announced a strategic partnership to increase intelligence and productivity in warehouses through their subscription offerings. The collaboration is directly aimed at addressing warehouse labor shortages that the industry currently faces, allowing warehouse employees to work more efficiently and supercharging workforce productivity.

The combination of these two technologies ensures a continuous flow of orders through the warehouse that increases picking rates with existing labor. inVia Picker robots autonomously retrieve ordered items and bring them to a stationary picker. That worker is directed by inVia PickMate software running on Rufus' android wearables & tablets to scan the items, place them in an order bin, and then scan the bin. This cycle repeats and is continuously improved with intelligence from inVia Logic and Rufus Labs WorkHero software to create the most efficient movement of goods and people throughout the warehouse to increase productivity.

As e-commerce demand grows, inVia and Rufus Labs help warehouses accelerate digitization without requiring large capital expenditures.The two companies together offer an approach that includes software to optimize the relationship between inventory, people, and robots in the warehouse, as well as autonomous mobile robots, and wearable devices. Both inVia and Rufus systems integrate with most l warehouse management and enterprise resource planning systems. Additionally, the inVia Connect translation tool is built into inVia's AI software and seamlessly matches data fields across systems, simplifying a costly and complicated systems integration process that traditionally took months to complete.

inVia's unique Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model allows customers to pay only for the services they use, keeping investment targeted and delivering faster ROI. The system includes inVia Logic AI-driven software and inVia Picker robots. The system optimizes inventory placement, directs people or robots on the most efficient paths, and orchestrates workflows to ensure idle time is minimized.

"inVia Logic alone doubles worker's productivity and paves the way to later quadruple productivity once inVia Picker robots are deployed. With the added efficiencies introduced with Rufus Labs' wearable technology, we expect productivity to reach new highs in our shared customers' facilities," said Lior Elazary, chief executive officer and co-founder of inVia Robotics.

Rufus Labs' WorkHero is a complete Productivity-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that includes workforce analytics software, rugged wearable technology, and superhuman support. Wearable computers and barcode scanners offer real-time scanning metrics, scan and non-scan labor task management, and workforce data to continually improve warehouse operations. The wearable barcode scanner is modular, allowing warehouse workers to choose their ergonomic preference by sliding the scanning module into a ring, glove, or palm scanner attachment. Additionally, the Rufus RADD Tab™ (Android tablet) provides operators in material handling vehicles, or warehouse carts with hands-free access to supply chain applications they need to complete tasks faster and more accurately.

"Optimizing humans and robots in the warehouse is key to future sustainability, increased productivity, and ensuring a safe environment for workers. Rufus WorkHero already cuts pick time in half and provides added safety features to pickers. Our partnership with inVia will continue to improve throughput for our mutual customers, and allow for future innovations between humans and machines," said chief executive officer and founder of Rufus Labs, Gabe Grifoni.

With the first joint deployment of inVia Logic AI-driven software, and Rufus WorkHero connected operator technology , Cargo Cove 3PL will see immediate benefit across warehouse configuration optimization, worker productivity, and visibility analytics. Cargo Cove expects to double productivity as a result of the joint integration. With options to scale and add services as needed through the subscription model, 3PLs can benefit from the consistent ability to quickly and efficiently automate in line with business growth.

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is a Southern California robotics company founded in 2015 that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. inVia is the developer of the first economical goods-to-person solution offered as "Robotics-as-a-Service". inVia is powering the future of warehouse productivity without disrupting the ecosystem of a business's operations. To learn more visit inviarobotics.com.

About Rufus Labs

Rufus Labs produces intelligent wearable warehouse technology and workforce analytics software. The company's flagship productivity-as-a-service platform, Rufus WorkHero, combines Rufus Labs industrial wearables and cloud enterprise software to bring the most advanced productivity suite to the supply chain workforce. Rufus Labs is the only company to offer wearable tech and workforce analytics software on a subscription basis, ensuring that Rufus customers are equipped with the latest technology that increases warehouse productivity, safety, and accuracy, at no additional cost. Rufus Labs was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more visit getrufus.com .

