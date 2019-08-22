inVia Robotics Announces Ilya Kravchenko as Senior Director of Engineering and Lauren Ziccardi as Senior Director of Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inVia Robotics , the provider of next generation warehouse automation solutions, today announced the addition of Ilya Kravchenko as senior director of engineering and the promotion of Lauren Ziccardi to senior director of solutions. Kravchenko will report directly to Randolph Voorhies, co-founder and chief technology officer and Ziccardi will report directly to Lior Elazary, co-founder and chief executive officer.

"Ilya and Lauren's impressive technical and systems-oriented backgrounds are great assets to the inVia team," said Lior Elazary, CEO and co-founder of inVia Robotics. "We are experiencing rapid growth and customer demand for our automation system, and together they bring expertise and a customer-centric focus that will allow us to expand our deployments exponentially."

Kravchenko's extensive experience in scaling teams and leading product development operations during high growth periods will be an asset as he leads inVia's engineering arm. Kravchenko will focus on implementing efficient processes to maintain inVia's quality as it grows to meet customer demand. Kravchenko joined inVia from Verizon Edgecast where as senior director of autonomous infrastructure he managed teams that deployed software to servers around the world that power the internet. His leadership and agility in identifying and navigating strategic challenges contributed to Verizon Digital Media's acquisition of Edgecast in 2014. Prior to Edgecast, Kravchenko was the senior director of Linux engineering and operations at Myspace, where he led the successful integration of the Specific Media and Myspace Linux systems infrastructure when Specific Media acquired Myspace in 2011. He also previously held positions at The Walt Disney Company and Beco Technologies after earning a degree in Telecommunications from Mt. Sierra College.

"inVia is disrupting the warehouse automation space and its consumer demand is unmatched," said Kravchenko. "My expertise and dedication to creating efficient processes and leading high-performing teams is a natural fit for helping to take inVia to the next level of growth."

Ziccardi joined inVia in October 2018 as director of solutions from Bastian Solutions, a division of Toyota. As inVia's senior director of solutions, she will build out the solutions team and continue to work closely with the engineering and sales teams to design, implement and monitor inVia's systems to optimize the customer experience. Ziccardi's strong technical and sales experience at Bastian Solutions as a national account manager where she led the systems sales team to provide multi-million dollar automated solutions for distribution centers around the world, in addition to her in-depth understanding of inVia's customers' needs will be beneficial in scaling to meet demand for inVia's systems. Prior to Bastian Solutions, Ziccardi was a manufacturing engineer for Eaton and graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in industrial engineering.

"Joining the inVia team has been both inspiring and exciting," said Ziccardi. "The technology is way ahead of the curve, and given my expertise in warehouse automation, I immediately recognized that inVia is bringing a unique solution to a critical problem a wide range of e-commerce businesses are facing in trying to keep up with unbridled demand."

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is a Southern California robotics company founded in 2015 that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. We are the developer of the first economical goods-to-person solution offered as "Robotics-as-a-Service". inVia is powering the future of warehouse productivity without disrupting the ecosystem of a business's operations.



