inVia Robotics Expands Picking System Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inVia Robotics , the provider of the next generation of warehouse automation solutions for e-commerce, today announced the expansion of its core system. The update includes inVia Connect, which streamlines integration, and the ability to automate replenishment, cycle counting and returns.

inVia's automation system is powered by inVia Logic, which calculates and synchronizes inventory movements for a variety of business cases, and inVia Command, which maps a warehouse and designs optimized workflows based on those calculations. The workflows can be implemented in zones that are serviced by inVia Picker robots and/or warehouse workers, depending on the customer's needs. inVia Connect adds a new layer to the software that is a drag-and-drop data translator. It seamlessly matches data fields between a customer's WMS and inVia's system, simplifying a costly and complicated systems integration process that typically takes months to complete.

inVia's system automates routine, manual and generally inefficient warehouse tasks, including picking and sortation. With this expansion inVia Picker robots can now also carry out replenishment, cycle counting and returns tasks. This helps address the increasing pressure on e-commerce companies to fulfill orders faster, accurately and more efficiently, without disrupting operations.

"inVia's system expansion helps our customers stay ahead of consumer demand as the e-commerce landscape continues to rapidly change and grow," said Lior Elazary, co-founder and CEO of inVia Robotics. "System deployments are already possible in a matter of days, and now system integration can happen just as quickly. The ability for our robots to take on additional routine tasks creates even greater efficiency across the entire warehouse in time for the busy holiday peak season. "

In an increasingly competitive e-commerce market, inVia's system provides customers with the most innovative AI-driven automation technology to offer consumers expanded product assortments and deliver them faster and more accurately. inVia's model makes robotics and automation accessible to companies of any size by introducing the ability to pay only for the services robots provide rather than buying and maintaining robots. This allows them to scale services up or down as needed, which is critical for companies who face a high degree of seasonality.

About inVia Robotics

inVia Robotics is a Southern California robotics company founded in 2015 that provides the next generation of warehouse automation solutions. inVia is the developer of the first economical goods-to-person solution offered as "Robotics-as-a-Service". inVia is powering the future of warehouse productivity without disrupting the ecosystem of a business's operations.

Contact: Kristin Stiles

BAM Communications

kristin@bamcommunications.biz

SOURCE inVia Robotics

Related Links

https://www.inviarobotics.com

