inVibe Labs Earns Rank of 356 on 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inVibe Labs, a market research innovator dedicated to changing the way companies listen to their customers, today announced it has earned a top spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. A three-year growth rate of 1,282 percent earned inVibe the rank of #356 on the annual list and a berth in the coveted Inc. 500. The ranking is driven by the development and deployment of inVibe's proprietary conversational analysis platform, which provides actionable insights from voice-based customer feedback and stories.

inVibe Labs' remarkable growth can be attributed to a confluence of factors. Primarily, healthcare organizations have become more comfortable with an innovative, agile methodology for gaining and acting upon customer insights. Further, inVibe's unique approach to research has attracted an unprecedented level of talent to its team, refining the product in a way that enables clients to realize profound value by translating collected data into insights that can be applied effectively. Its growth is also complemented by the proliferation of voice assistants and an increased comfort level in interacting with machines.

"Traditional research is well-established and deeply understood by those who use it, but it's expensive and often fails to capture the true essence of what a customer is trying to communicate. inVibe adds a unique layer that can supplement, and even replace, customary research methods," said Fabio Gratton, co-founder and CEO of inVibe Labs. "Companies in every industry are looking for data that delivers deeper insights at a higher value. Our solution delivers on both aspects by analyzing and accentuating often subtle differences in the natural stories and reactions customers have to products, services, and experiences. Our Inc. 500 rank is a testament to the fact that this type of research is not only vital but highly valuable."

Having demonstrated the efficacy of its technology over the past several years in the market research space, inVibe has begun to attract pharma clients that are interested in exploring how voice-generated data, along with its linguistic and bioacoustic signals, can be integrated into real-world evidence and patient-reported outcomes studies, some of which also include integration with data from wearables. "The patient perspective has the power to change the payer conversation," noted Gratton. "Imagine a group of advocates who are battling a specific ailment who come together to share their experience. What are they going through, how are they suffering, what are their unmet needs? If the patient voice is able to articulate the magnitude of the disease burden, manufacturers can ultimately use that information to inform new services, improve existing ones, inform new promotional claims, and even contribute a valuable new perspective to an FDA review committee that is trying to weigh whether a new drug should be considered for accelerated approval."

"Having forged the path for real-world evidence through a variety of methods, including voice analysis, we are perfectly poised to use that expertise to bring significant value to companies far and wide. There's no limit to how voice data combined with advanced language analytics can change the way business happens."

According to Inc., the Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

In addition to inVibe Labs, Gratton has launched a number of sister companies under the umbrella of Alchemy Factory, a digital health incubator and co-work space focused on helping companies accelerate and commercialize products. All the companies follow a similarly innovative, evidence-based problem-solving path. Among them are CureClick, a crowd-sourced clinical trial recruitment service; SONIC Health, a story-driven idea consultancy; Carma Project, a life-saving initiative designed to accelerate the recall of deadly Takata airbags; and BryteLife, a rehydration soda water enriched with performance-level electrolytes.

For more information about inVibe Labs and how you can listen to your customers in a new way, please visit http://www.invibe.co.

About InVibe Labs

inVibe provides healthcare organizations with an entirely new way to listen, enabling them to better understand their customers by capturing authentic stories and translating sound science into actionable insights. inVibe's structured methodology combined with sociolinguistic analysis and AI-powered acoustic metrics provides unique emotion and customer insights that are used by major pharmaceutical companies, marketing agencies, universities, and healthcare startups. For more information, please visit http://www.invibe.co.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

