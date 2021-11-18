inVibe Labs Ranks Number 330 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inVibe Labs (https://www.invibe.co), a pioneer in the field of voice technology for market research, today announced it ranked 330 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. inVibe Labs grew 371% during the 2017-2020, three-year period.

inVibe Labs Ranks #330 Fastest-Growing Company in America on 2021 Deloitte Tech Fast 500™

inVibe's chief executive officer, Fabio Gratton, credits the growth to his team, proprietary research platform, and strategic approach to infusing patient and professional voices into the Life Sciences industry.

"The heart of inVibe is our extraordinary talent," beams Gratton. "With the industry's top experts in data collection, machine learning, linguistic analysis, and reporting, we continue to focus on creating market research initiatives that deliver actionable insights for life science companies across the entire pharmaceutical and medical device life cycle."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Gratton agrees, "we partner with our clients to better understand their goals and strategies, as we continuously optimize our capabilities and develop the best solutions for them. Life science companies and healthcare professionals are increasingly recognizing the crucial role that listening to the human voice of their consumers makes for brands, and how linguistic market research can significantly help develop the most effective therapies and treatments for patients."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About inVibe Labs

inVibe Labs has revolutionized market research for healthcare companies through voice data, machine learning, linguistic analytics, and dynamic reporting. Their unique approach to data collection, analysis, and delivery has empowered major pharmaceutical companies, marketing agencies, and healthcare startups with the capabilities to better understand patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals—and translate those insights into actionable recommendations for brand growth. For more information, please visit https://www.invibe.co.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact:

Debby Fireman

Fireworks

324106[email protected]

610.547.2229

SOURCE inVibe Labs