INVICTA by Jetaire Selected by Canadian North and Nolinor Aviation as Preferred Ignition Mitigation Solution

The Selection of INVICTA by Both Boeing 737 Operators Further Expands Jetaire's Presence in Canada and Across North America Ahead of the Mandatory Compliance Timeline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian North and Nolinor Aviation, two prominent Canadian airline operators, have recently selected INVICTA by Jetaire as their preferred ignition mitigation means and method of compliance to FAA airworthiness directive 2020-18-13. This strategic decision underscores both operators' commitment to meeting regulatory requirements for fuel tank safety well ahead of the upcoming 2026 mandatory timeline.

Background

The FAA airworthiness directive 2020-18-13, which addresses ignition source mitigation in the fuel tanks of certain aircraft, has prompted Canadian North and Nolinor Aviation to proactively seek effective solutions to ensure the utmost safety and compliance within their fleets.

INVICTA by Jetaire

INVICTA by Jetaire is a cutting-edge ignition mitigation system that has garnered acclaim for its advanced technology and proven effectiveness in preventing ignition sources in aircraft fuel tanks. Its adoption by Canadian North and Nolinor Aviation reflects their dedication to staying at the forefront of safety and innovation in the aviation industry. INVICTA has received certification as an approved ignition mitigation means with both the FAA and EASA, as well as Transport Canada under supplemental type certificate SA23-7.

Jetaire CEO, Michael Williams, celebrates the adoption of INVICTA by both airlines, stating, "Our INVICTA technology continues to see accelerated adoption by commercial and corporate operators due to it's maintenance-free design, low cost of ownership, and industry leading warranty."

Commitment to Safety

By implementing Jetaire's INVICTA flammability reduction means, Nolinor and Canadian North are taking proactive steps to enhance the safety of their Boeing 737 fleet. INVICTA is specifically designed to minimize the risk of ignition events in the center wing tank by replacing vacated space within the tank or ullage with the industry's only patented reticulated polyurethane foam solution.

The decision to adopt Jetaire's INVICTA ignition mitigation means is a testament to Nolinor and Canadian North's dedication to continuous improvement and their willingness to invest in advanced safety technologies. By utilizing these mitigation means, the airlines are effectively reducing the likelihood of engine-related incidents, which can have severe consequences for both passengers and crew members.

Furthermore, this adoption signifies the airlines' compliance with the Airworthiness Directive 2020-18-13. This directive serves as a guideline for operators to ensure that their aircraft are equipped with adequate safety features and procedures. By embracing this directive and adopting Jetaire's INVICTA ignition mitigation means, Nolinor and Canadian North are not only meeting regulatory requirements but also staying ahead of the curve in terms of safety standards.

On the selection of INVICTA ahead of the upcoming compliance timeline, Mr. Willams adds "Operators such as Nolinor, Canadian North, and WestJet, who also selected INVICTA for their 737 fleet, are not only ensuring they will have compliant aircraft ahead of 2026 but are also benefitting from today's pricing and installation scheduling."

The adoption of INVICTA by Canadian North and Nolinor Aviation marks a significant step in bolstering aviation safety and compliance within the Canadian aviation industry. By implementing these measures, both airlines are prioritizing passenger safety and demonstrating their commitment to complying with industry regulations. This move highlights their dedication to continuous improvement and investment in advanced safety technologies.

About Jetaire Group

Jetaire Group, established in 1984, is a full-service avionics and aircraft engineering firm providing high-quality services to clients in the aviation and aerospace industries. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, we specialize in fuel tank safety, ignition mitigation, and FAR and FTFR certification that comply with FAA, EASA, ANAC, AFAC & TCCA. With offices and dedicated employees worldwide, we have provided over 150 value-added technical and engineering solutions to customers in over 50 countries.

INVICTA ™ is the only patented foam-based solution for the requirements of the fuel tank flammability reduction rule. INVICTA ™ brings aircraft into compliance with 25.981 and 121.1117 with minimal downtime.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Adam Belusko at +1 404 346 7175 ext. 224 or email at [email protected].

SOURCE Jetaire Group