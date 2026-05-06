Invicti Appoints Katie Bullard to Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti, a leader in application security, today announced the appointment of Katie Bullard to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Bullard brings extensive experience scaling high-growth technology companies and will help guide Invicti as it enters its next phase of growth.

Modern cybersecurity companies face increasing pressure to scale rapidly while maintaining operational discipline, deepening customer relationships, and expanding market reach. As digital transformation and software delivery accelerate, demand for scalable application security continues to grow. At the same time, rapid AI adoption is increasing application complexity and expanding the attack surface, thereby accelerating demand. For leadership teams, this creates a dual challenge: driving growth while ensuring strategy, execution, and governance keep pace with rising complexity.

Invicti's appointment of Bullard addresses this challenge by adding a proven growth leader with deep expertise in go-to-market strategy, operational scaling, and enterprise execution. Her experience guiding organizations like ZoomInfo and Red Canary through expansion will help Invicti strengthen GTM focus, execution, and capitalize on market opportunities.

"Katie brings a rare combination of operational rigor and go-to-market leadership that is critical at this stage of our journey," said Neil Roseman, CEO of Invicti. "As we scale the business, her perspective will help us accelerate growth, strengthen our execution, and continue delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers."

How It Supports Growth

By adding experienced leadership at the board level, Invicti is reinforcing its ability to scale effectively while maintaining focus on customer value and market leadership. Bullard's background in aligning strategy with execution will help the company navigate the complexities of rapid growth and evolving market demands.

Her expertise will support:

Scaling go-to-market operations to drive sustained revenue growth

Strengthening alignment between product innovation and customer needs

Enhancing operational discipline to support global expansion

As organizations increasingly adopt DevSecOps practices and modern application architectures, Invicti continues to evolve its platform to help customers identify and remediate risk faster and with greater accuracy. This includes ongoing investments in intelligent automation and AI-driven capabilities that improve prioritization and streamline remediation workflows.

"I'm excited to join Invicti's Board at such an important moment," said Bullard. "The company has built a strong foundation and a differentiated approach to application security, and I look forward to supporting the team as they scale the business and expand their impact in the market."

Bullard's appointment reflects Invicti's ongoing commitment to investing in leadership and governance to support long-term growth. As the company continues to expand its platform and global presence, her addition to the Board underscores a focus on disciplined execution, innovation, and customer success.

Availability

Katie Bullard's appointment to the Invicti Board of Directors is effective immediately.

About Invicti

Delivering the industry's most accurate application security platform, Invicti Security has been transforming the way web applications are secured for nearly 20 years. Recognized as a leader in Application Security Testing and a DAST Innovator by Latio, Invicti enables organizations to continuously scan and secure their web apps and APIs with the rigor of runtime testing and the speed of constant innovation. Based in Austin, Texas, Invicti serves more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Priyank Savla

Invicti Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Invicti Security