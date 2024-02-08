Invicti Security & Mend.io Partner Up to Bring Customers Full Spectrum AppSec Testing

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security and Mend.io today announced a partnership to bring the full spectrum of application security testing and supply chain security tools to customers. This partnership pairs Invicti's DAST, IAST, and API Security domains with Mend's SAST, SCA, and Container Security solutions to give customers full code coverage and continuous security.

Balancing development speed and innovation with the best cybersecurity practices is critical for companies building and deploying software, particularly as bad actors are increasingly creative and agile in their attack methods. A complete stack of appsec testing tools that prioritize accuracy and scale is necessary to ensure teams can keep pace with both release schedules and security needs.

"The rising number of security vulnerabilities in software results in an ever-changing attack surface, presenting a major challenge to organizations in maintaining and improving their security posture," said Alvaro Warden, Director of Global Channels and Partnerships at Invicti." To manage this challenge, companies must have a comprehensive solution that provides speed, accuracy, and coverage in their application security tech stack."

Invicti and Mend.io saw the opportunity to jointly support customers last year through partner opportunities. They continue to see growing demand for the joint, full-spectrum appsec testing solution as cloud-native software development is shifting risk attention from the network to the application level.

"We are thrilled to have this partnership and serve the world's most demanding organizations with market-leading application security solutions from Mend.io and Invicti". said Vered Shaked, Mend.io EVP of Corporate Development. "Our complementary offering, both static and dynamic, ensures the delivery of continuous security across the entire development lifecycle."

About Invicti Security

Invicti Security – which acquired and combined DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti provides best-in-DAST solutions that enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting security both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries, serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Mend.io

Mend.io, formerly known as WhiteSource, has over a decade of experience helping global organizations build world-class AppSec programs that reduce risk and accelerate development – using tools built into the technologies that software and security teams already love. Our automated technology protects organizations from supply chain and malicious package attacks, vulnerabilities in open source and custom code, and open-source license risks. With a proven track record of successfully meeting complex and large-scale application security needs, Mend.io is the go-to technology for the world's most demanding development and security teams. The company has more than 1,000 customers, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, and manages Renovate, the open source automated dependency update project. For more information, visit www.mend.io, the Mend.io blog, and Mend.io on LinkedIn and Twitter.

