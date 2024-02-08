Invicti Security & Mend.io Partner Up to Bring Customers Full Spectrum AppSec Testing

News provided by

Invicti Security

08 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security and Mend.io today announced a partnership to bring the full spectrum of application security testing and supply chain security tools to customers. This partnership pairs Invicti's DAST, IAST, and API Security domains with Mend's SAST, SCA, and Container Security solutions to give customers full code coverage and continuous security.

Balancing development speed and innovation with the best cybersecurity practices is critical for companies building and deploying software, particularly as bad actors are increasingly creative and agile in their attack methods. A complete stack of appsec testing tools that prioritize accuracy and scale is necessary to ensure teams can keep pace with both release schedules and security needs.

"The rising number of security vulnerabilities in software results in an ever-changing attack surface, presenting a major challenge to organizations in maintaining and improving their security posture," said Alvaro Warden, Director of Global Channels and Partnerships at Invicti." To manage this challenge, companies must have a comprehensive solution that provides speed, accuracy, and coverage in their application security tech stack."

Invicti and Mend.io saw the opportunity to jointly support customers last year through partner opportunities. They continue to see growing demand for the joint, full-spectrum appsec testing solution as cloud-native software development is shifting risk attention from the network to the application level.

"We are thrilled to have this partnership and serve the world's most demanding organizations with market-leading application security solutions from Mend.io and Invicti". said Vered Shaked, Mend.io EVP of Corporate Development. "Our complementary offering, both static and dynamic, ensures the delivery of continuous security across the entire development lifecycle."

About Invicti Security
Invicti Security – which acquired and combined DAST leaders Acunetix and Netsparker – is on a mission: application security with zero noise. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti provides best-in-DAST solutions that enable DevSecOps teams to continuously scan web applications, shifting security both left and right to identify, prioritize and secure a company's most important assets. Our commitment to accuracy, coverage, automation, and scalability helps mitigate risks and propel the world forward by securing every web application. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has employees in over 11 countries, serving more than 4,000 organizations around the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mend.io
Mend.io, formerly known as WhiteSource, has over a decade of experience helping global organizations build world-class AppSec programs that reduce risk and accelerate development – using tools built into the technologies that software and security teams already love. Our automated technology protects organizations from supply chain and malicious package attacks, vulnerabilities in open source and custom code, and open-source license risks. With a proven track record of successfully meeting complex and large-scale application security needs, Mend.io is the go-to technology for the world's most demanding development and security teams. The company has more than 1,000 customers, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, and manages Renovate, the open source automated dependency update project. For more information, visit www.mend.io, the Mend.io blog, and Mend.io on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kate Bachman
Invicti Security
kate.bachman@invicti.com

SOURCE Invicti Security

Also from this source

Invicti Security joins the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Invicti Security joins the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Today, Invicti Security has announced that its best-in-DAST AppSec testing solutions are available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. With this...
Invicti Security Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Accreditation, Continuing a Dedicated Commitment to Information Security

Invicti Security Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Accreditation, Continuing a Dedicated Commitment to Information Security

Invicti Security, the leading dynamic application security testing (DAST) company, is proud to announce its successful attainment of the ISO...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.