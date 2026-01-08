Invicti Security Awarded Best Place to Work Again

Invicti Security today announced that it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Austin , an annual awards program honoring employers across the U.S. whose benefits, culture, and compensation set the standard for today's workforce.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti, the leader in application security management (ASM), has been named one of Built In's Best Places to Work for 2026. Now in its eighth year, the award celebrates companies shaping the future of work—particularly as candidates increasingly turn to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research employers.

Built In Award

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

Growing to Support a Modern Workforce

As part of its ongoing investment in culture and employee experience, Invicti has moved its headquarters to a new, expanded location at 7171 Southwest Parkway, Building 300, Austin, TX 78735. The move increases office space from 4,000 to 12,000 square feet, transforming a previously standing-room-only environment where 50 employees hot-desked daily. The new location has space purpose-built to accommodate more than double the workforce, with dedicated workspaces initially and room for continued growth.

The expansion aligns with Invicti's rapid growth and rising demand for modern application security solutions.

Momentum Fueled by Innovation and Market Leadership

Invicti's growth is driven by continued category leadership and strategic investment, including:

The acquisition of Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) pioneer Kondukto, completed on August 13, 2025, brings advanced risk management, frictionless automation, and posture intelligence directly into the Invicti platform.





of Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) pioneer Kondukto, completed on August 13, 2025, brings advanced risk management, frictionless automation, and posture intelligence directly into the Invicti platform. Market execution and revenue growth across AI-powered DAST and ASPM, reinforcing Invicti as the preferred partner for organizations seeking accurate, scalable application security.

"Cyber threats are accelerating, driven by cloud adoption, expanding APIs, stricter regulations like DORA, NYDFS, and HIPAA, and the surge in AI-driven attacks. Organizations can't afford blind spots," said Kevin Gallagher, President of Invicti. "Businesses are choosing best-of-breed AppSec like Invicti because they need security that integrates into development, protects data, and preserves customer trust. Our growth, and this Built In recognition in back-to-back years, reflect the impact our people deliver every day."

This momentum reflects rising demand for ASM solutions as attack surfaces grow across cloud, APIs, and AI-driven apps, advancing Invicti's mission to help teams secure what really matters without the noise.

To learn more about Invicti solutions, visit invicti.com .

To explore open roles and join the Invicti team, visit invicti.com/careers .

About Invicti

Invicti Security provides a centralized application security platform that helps organizations prove and reduce real application risk with zero noise. Combining application security posture management (ASPM) with discovery and scanning, Invicti gives security and development teams a single, correlated view of exploitable vulnerabilities across their application frontends and APIs. With its best-of-breed dynamic application security testing (DAST) acting as the fact-checker, Invicti integrates into CI/CD pipelines to deliver proof-based results supported by AI-powered prioritization and remediation. Built on more than 20 years of DAST innovation through Acunetix and Netsparker and further strengthened by the acquisition of Kondukto ASPM, Invicti operates globally across more than 11 countries and serves over 4,000 customer organizations.

For more information, visit invicti.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Priyank Savla

Invicti Security

[email protected]

SOURCE Invicti Security