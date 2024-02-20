Invicti Security Recognizes Global Channel Partners with Inaugural Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security today announced 2023 Channel Partner Awards for valued partners in North America, EMEA, and APAC regions. These global awards recognize Invicti's top-performing channel partners and highlight the immense work done to cultivate a partner program that delivers best-in-class service for Invicti's customers.

The awards come on the tailwind of Invicti's refreshed Accelerate Partner Program, which was expanded with a new Elite tier to reward the highest-performing partners. The Accelerate Partner Program enables global distributors, resellers, and technology partners with the knowledge and tools they need to provide Invicti's application security solutions to prospects and customers. Invicti's continued investment in the growth of its Accelerate Partner Program empowers partners to take on more sales and value-driving initiatives, benefiting organizations looking to secure their landscape of web applications and APIs.

"The success of our customers is always top priority at Invicti, and with our dedicated global partners, we can deliver exponential value through the Accelerate program," said Alvaro Warden, Director of Global Channels and Partnerships at Invicti. "Our Accelerate Partner Program grew 18% year-over-year (YoY) globally and realized up to 60% growth in the regions of North America as well as the Middle East and Africa. Due to the increased channel growth, we added a new Elite tier and have set the stage for the level of excellence we're aiming for in 2024 and beyond."

Award winners for the 2023 Partner Awards contribute to Invicti's growth and to the growth of the Accelerate Partner Program through outstanding revenue achievements and continuous commitment to providing exceptional value for customers.

Awardees by region for 2023 include:

North America Region

2023 North America Partner of the Year: GuidePoint Security

2023 North America Emerging Partner: Trace3

2023 North America Loyalty Partner: Winmill

EMEA Region

2023 EMEA Partner of the Year: FVC

2023 EMEA Emerging Partner: Cyberwise

2023 EMEA Loyalty Partner: Bulwark

APAC Region

2023 APAC Partner of the Year: emt Distribution

2023 APAC Emerging Partner: Vietnam Cyberspace Security Technology

2023 APAC Loyalty Partner: Esperto

"We greatly value our partners for what they bring to Invicti's business success and want to congratulate each partner organization that won an award for 2023," said Monicka Mann, Director of Global Channel & Field Marketing at Invicti. "Helping prospects and customers navigate the often tumultuous world of cybersecurity with the right guidance and solutions is crucial, and we've seen immense success in building strong and lasting relationships with those customers through our Accelerate Partner Program."

The Accelerate Partner Program experienced double-digit growth in 2023 with channel-driven activities enabling 44% year-over-year growth in Q4. These inaugural awards recognize the hard work from partners in 2023 and set a standard of excellence for the procurement and delivery of Invicti's industry-leading, reliable, and accurate solutions. In 2024, Invicti is committed to continuing to cultivate and support its global initiatives through their best-in-class Accelerate Partner Program.

