Invictus' Acreage Pharms' Phase 2 is Now Complete

In addition, Acreage Pharms added eight more strains to its cannabis cultivation portfolio, a range of Indica, Sativa, and hybrids that add even more depth and breadth to Acreage Pharms' ambitious cultivation program.

"Acreage Pharms keeps hitting important timeline milestones, something we all champion," said Invictus Chairman and CEO Dan Kriznic. "Cannabis is a highly regulated industry with a wide range of important regulatory requirements that all companies face as they build, cultivate and eventually sell and distribute cannabis. Efficient teamwork, as well as diligent attention to detail, are vital for the achievement of milestones in a timely fashion. The Acreage Pharms team, led by Acreage Pharms CEO Trevor Dixon, is executing at a high level, and we all are thrilled with the progress."

Crafting a well-rounded portfolio of high-quality strains is important for all companies that grow cannabis. Acreage Pharms' cultivation program continues to expand as Canada draws nearer to recreational legalization. The eight new strains build upon Acreage Pharms' already impressive portfolio.

Mazar, expected 19.5 percent THC. This indica-dominant hybrid strain originally hails from Northern Afghanistan — it is named after the city Mazar-I-Sharif — and is known for an impressive yield of resinous flower. Mazar is high in CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has grown in popularity worldwide.

Outlaw Amnesia, expected 15 percent THC. Outlaw is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain with an earthy, lemony aroma and flavor. It is well known as an excellent indoor growing strain.

The Ultimate, expected 15-18 percent THC. This hybrid is roughly evenly divided between sativa and indica, and produces forest-green nuggets shaped like pine trees that have a citrus flavor.

Orange Hill Special, expected 21 percent THC. You could walk through an orange orchard, or you could just inhale a bud of Orange Hill Special — one of the most citrus-forward strains in cannabis. The popular hybrid is evenly divided between indica and sativa.

Ultra Skunk, expected 11 percent THC.

CBD Kush, expected 1-1 THC/CBD ratio. The rise of the cannabinoid CBD is an important movement in cannabis, and this evenly balanced sativa-indica hybrid is treasured among CBD fans.

Sensi Star/ Bruce Banner cross. This hybrid of the indica-dominant Sensi Star with sativa-dominant Bruce Banner combines two classic cannabis strains into a single consumer-friendly package.

White Widow, expected 18.9 percent THC. This famous strain first gained notice in the 1990s, and was routinely referenced on the TV show Weeds. A sativa-dominant hybrid, White Widow gets its name from the white crystals that shroud the buds.

About Invictus

Invictus owns and operates cannabis companies in Canada with the vision of producing a variety of high quality and low cost cannabis products and strains to the global market place as regulations permit. Gene Simmons, music legend and media mogul, conveys the vision of Invictus as the Chief Evangelist Officer.

Invictus operates two cannabis production sites under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") in Canada and has over 95,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity at the licensed production sites. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd. ("Acreage Pharms"), located in West-Central Alberta on 150 acres, has approximately 40,000 square feet of cannabis ready production with its recently completed Phase 2 expansion. The Company intends on expanding to 120,000 square feet by the end of 2018 once Phase 3 is complete.

Invictus also owns 50% of AB Laboratories Inc. ("AB Labs"), a licensed producer under the ACMPR located in Hamilton, Ontario. AB Labs currently operates in a 16,000 square foot facility and recently acquired a facility adjacent to the existing property that will allow for a total of 56,000 square feet of cultivation space expected to be ready for production by June 2018. During the first quarter of 2018 AB Labs submitted a secondary license to Health Canada for a nearby property on 100 acres under the name AB Ventures Inc. ("AB Ventures").

Combined, the licensed producers owned by Invictus expect to have approximately 200,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity by the end of 2018 and 520,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity by the end of 2019.

In addition to the ACMPR licenses, the Company has an 82.5% investment in Future Harvest Development Ltd. a high quality Fertilizer and Nutrients manufacturer based in Kelowna, British Columbia that has been in operation for over 20 years under the brand Plant Life Products and Holland Secret.

For more information, please visit www.invictus-md.com.

