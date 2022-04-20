Invictus Foundation™ Receives Grant from Canadian Pacific Railway for its Welcome Home Network and Capital Construction Planning for 8 Regional TBI & Behavioral Health Centers Across the Nation

SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are proud to support our veterans and the invaluable skill and experience that they have gained serving their country," said CP Specialist Community Investment & Workplace Giving Heather Woods. "Our support of the Invictus Foundation and their vision and mission aligns with our commitment as a proud employer of veterans in the United States and Canada."

If We Send Them We Must Mend Them

"As a leading employer of veterans, CP is proud to be a stakeholder the Invictus Foundation's efforts to expand the accessibility and availability of TBI and behavioral health services to US and Canadian military members, their families and veterans to recognize their sacrifices in conflicts around the world to protect and defend our freedom." CP operates in both countries and employs veterans of both countries' military services.

"To the Invictus Foundation, CP's continuing support in FY 2021 represents the best of good corporate citizenship," states Peter J Whalen, Founder and CEO of the Invictus Foundation. "It's tremendously uplifting for the men and women we represent to see their service validated by a marquee corporate brand such as CP. Importantly, that validation comes with willingness by CP to financially underwrite improved access and increased TBI and behavioral health services to our uniformed personnel and veterans who have experienced the crucible of war."

"For far too many of those that have served and, those that are currently serving, the recognition comes only in the form of the spoken word. To have CP exhibit an understanding of its corporate responsibility to be an exemplar of permanency in caring for the people who have served or who are currently serving this Nation so selflessly on our behalf as the sentinels of our democracy is deeply appreciated" Mr. Whalen further states.

The Welcome Home Network's™ licensed volunteer behavioral health professionals are available to uniformed services personnel and veterans of all eras including Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea and World War II and their families who have separated or retired from any branch of military service. By providing behavioral health services that are separate from the military establishment and the Veterans Administration the Welcome Home Network™ offers an essential option for people who might otherwise fail to seek or receive appropriate services. The Welcome Home Network™ also offers services to parents, siblings, unmarried partners, grandparents–in short anyone who loves someone affected by current or past wars.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP.

About Invictus Foundation™

The Invictus Foundation™ is a nonprofit 501(c) (3), founded in March 2010 by Peter J. Whalen, a career health systems and services executive, in Seattle, WA. Mr. Whalen is also a Vietnam veteran. The Organization is dedicated to meeting the behavioral health needs of our uniformed services personnel, veterans, and their families in the communities they work and live. The Invictus Foundation™ continues to recruit volunteer behavioral health professionals to its Welcome Home Networks. To learn more, visit www.InvictusFoundation.org

Media Contact:

Peter J. Whalen

206-799-4089

[email protected]

SOURCE Invictus Foundation