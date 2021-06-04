Invictus Foundation to Launch the Invictus Storefront: A Veteran Themed E-Commerce Platform

SEATTLE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When we launched the Invictus Foundation ten years ago we were certain of one thing. Our vision and mission to serve our military, veterans and their families struggling with traumatic brain injury and the psychic wounds of war would be achieved by exploring every potential to raise the funding to do so," states Peter J Whalen, CEO of the Invictus Foundation.

If We Send Them We Must Mend Them

Mr. Whalen further states, "Now, ten years later, thanks to the love and generosity of our supporters we have decided a value-add to our efforts to raise funding for our programs and services would be a veteran themed e-commerce platform of which the features and benefits of the Invictus Storefront will be."

A DISTRIUTION CHANNEL FOR PRODUCTS & SERVICES DEVELOPED BY TALENTED ENTREPENEURS WHOSE SKILL SETS DO NOT INCLUDE MARKETING THEM TO THE PUBLIC

WHO HAVE IN ABUNDANCE AN AFFINITY FOR VETERANS AND A RESPECT FOR THEIR COURAGE AND SACRIFICE

ARTISTS, MUSICIANS AND ENTREPENEURS OFFERING UNIQUE PRODUCTS, ART AND CRAFTS TO BENEFT THOSE SUFFERING FROM TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY AND THE INVISIBLE WOUNDS OF WAR

The INVICTUS FOUNDATION IS PROVIDING THIS AFFINITY GROUP THIS VETERAN THEMED E-PLATFORM AND INDIVIDUAL PARTITIONS TO MARKET THEIR ARTISTIC OFFERINGS AND PRODUCTS TO OUR SUPPORTERS TO RECOGNIZE THEIR AFFINITY FOR OUR MILITARY, VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

SELLER'S ON THE INVICUS STOREFRONT WILL HAVE AN INDIVIDUAL PORTAL, A BRIEF BIO AND OVERVIEW OF THEIR ARTISTIC OFFERINGS OR PRODUCT AND A HYPERLINK TO THEIR OWN STOREFRONT WHERE THEY DISPLAY THEIR OFFERINGS AND PRODUCTS

THOSE ON THE INVICTUS STOREFRONT SITE HAVE AGREED TO ADOPT A "PAY IT FORWARD" Arrangement with the Invictus foundation WHERE 10% OF THEIR SALES WILL BE DONATED TO THE INVICTUS FOUNDATION FOR COMMUNITY OUTREACH SERVICES TO OUR MILITARY, VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES

Tharon Knittle, Chief Branding Officer for the Invictus Foundation states, "This is a natural evolutionary step in the growth of the Invictus Foundation. When I first started with the Invictus Foundation as its graphic designer we had a much smaller footprint of supporters. Our footprint in the Veteran's space has grown significantly in ten years and we believe supports e-commerce platform selling merchandise and products that will appeal to donors who want to support our continuing efforts to help heal the invisible wounds of war."

Skye McGinn, Chief Technology Officer for the Invictus Foundation, states "it is our goal for the Invictus Storefront to open its doors in early September of 2021 for e-commerce traffic. We have been working for over a year to build the necessary interface between the Invictus Foundation's Storefront's Landing Page and the Invictus Foundation's Home Page. We continue to work on integrating all the necessary functionality into the Invictus Storefront's Landing Page and the features and benefits for each seller's partition on the Invictus Storefront."

"We are pleased that fifteen months of work will culminate in the launch of the Invictus Storefront in September of 2021. This is yet another step forward in the evolution of our progress with the Invictus Foundation. We believe the Invictus Storefront will be a value-add in our continued efforts to find distribution channels that will help us underwrite the costs of providing programs and services to our military, veterans and their families who are experiencing physical and psychic difficulties after having been through the crucible of war," states Mr. Whalen.

Media contact:

Peter J Whalen

[email protected]

206-799-4089

SOURCE Invictus Foundation