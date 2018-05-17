Invictus International Consulting Emerges as Cyber Leader

"We are honored to be recognized by one of the best cybersecurity professional organizations for tirelessly working to enhance the cybersecurity posture of the government networks we protect," said Jamie Navarro, VP of Operations, Invictus.

Invictus was also recently selected as a finalist for the 10th Annual Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) Awards as Government Contractor of the Year for showing a profound commitment to excellence and financial performance and Government Project of the Year for delivering a stellar program with significant value to the federal government.

"Invictus was founded three and half years ago as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and since then we have seen exceptional growth and have provided critical cybersecurity services to our clients and Nation," said Jim Kelly, CEO, Invictus. "We are fortunate to be celebrated by SECAF and our peers for the important work we are doing to Defend the Gates of Freedom."

The SECAF finalist nominations preceded the announcement of Invictus' CEO, Jim Kelly, being named as a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Mid-Atlantic program. Entrepreneurs who excel in innovation, financial performance, and commitment to their businesses and communities are recognized at a regional level.

"As a leader in the global marketplace, EY understands that entrepreneurs are crucial to innovation, job creation, and resolving the world's most challenging problems, such as cybersecurity, and we are thrilled to be a part of the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Program," said Kelly. "All of these award nominations have come in the midst of Invictus' largest contract award – Agile Cyber Technology 2 -- a $950,000,000 shared ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that supports rapid research, development, prototyping, demonstration, evaluation, and transition of cyber capabilities for the Air Force Research Laboratory. This is truly an exciting time for Invictus."

Invictus is a premier cybersecurity services and technology solutions company that provides elite cyber talent to the Intelligence, National and Homeland Security communities, and commercial clientele. Invictus is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Virginia and started by military veterans. www.InvictusIC.com, @InvictusIC

