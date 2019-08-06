Invictus International Consulting LLC Celebrates 5th Anniversary

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in August of 2014, Invictus has become one of the fastest growing businesses providing cybersecurity support to US Government and commercial customers. Invictus is recognized as a market leader providing Risk Management and Information System Security support and was recognized in 2018 as a Moxie Award Winner for Cyber, ranked in the top 500 Hottest Innovative and Cyber Companies, and was awarded the Most Valuable Industry Partner of the Year (MVIP) at the 2018 International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC2) Information Security Leadership Awards (ISLA).

Invictus, which means Unconquered in Latin, was named in honor of the favorite poem of the father of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jim Kelly. As a boy, Jim, learned to recite the poem and has integrated the message of overcoming adversity into his own life and those of others. That same spirit has been integrated into the company culture as Invictus takes "head on" many of their clients' toughest problems. With significant corporate growth in the first two years in business, Jim was named the National Veteran Owned Business Association's (NaVOBA) 2017 Vetrepeneur of the Year, and, while humbled by the award, he daily focuses the company on Client- Company team building and corporate espirit de corps.

Proven to be a company that consistently ensures the highest standard of work, this dedication to uncompromising quality has, in turn, resulted in continued tremendous growth for Invictus. What began as a few people in a single office, now encompasses more than 170 full time employees, over 60% of which are veterans, with a presence across 13 states as well as internationally; and is now poised for further rapid growth.

Invictus also provides cybersecurity assessments and penetration testing services to a wide range of commercial companies, from financial firms on Wall Street to a major oil company in Texas. Invictus currently holds a multitude of prime contracts with the US Government with a wide-range of services in four main areas – Cybersecurity, Enterprise Information Technology, Intelligence Analysis and Software Development. These contracts range from managing cybersecurity risk across national level agencies and the US Coast Guard to developing, testing, and integrating cutting-edge cyber technologies across a number of the US Military Services. In addition, Invictus was just announced as one of the winners for a 10 year, $17B indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ), multiple-award contract called Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA 3) to support the Department of Defense with intelligence analysis services for the next 10 years.

In celebration of these five years of impressive growth while maintaining excellence, Invictus is proud to announce the launch and implementation of a new logo and website (http://www.invictusic.com). Hosted on the website is the company's new corporate video that captures the essence of company's unconquered spirit.

"I'm proud and extremely humbled by the accomplishments the company has achieved in our first 5 years. The credit goes to the Unconquered of Invictus for their unwavering devotion to mission success and in achieving the tremendous corporate growth and reputation we've achieved in such a short time. I am definitely looking forward to what the next 5 years hold for Invictus! I can't wait to see what happens next.," said Jim Kelly, President and CEO.

About Invictus International Consulting

Invictus is an award-winning cybersecurity services and technology solutions company that provides elite cyber talent to the National and Homeland Security communities, and commercial clientele. Invictus is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Virginia and started by military veterans. www.InvictusIC.com, @InvictusIC

SOURCE Invictus International Consulting LLC