Invictus Jumps to Top Five in Share Appreciation Among Canada's Leading Cannabis Companies for 2018 Q1

"With legislation on track to legalize adult use of cannabis by the end of summer, Invictus, has a strong foundation and is well positioned to take a stronghold in this multi-billion dollar industry," said Dan Kriznic, Chairman and CEO of Invictus.

Founded in Vancouver, BC, Invictus is a cannabis company that is dedicated to offering high-quality, regulated cannabis for medical use and for adult use as Canada marches towards full legalization during 2018. The Company owns a platform of licensed cannabis producers located throughout Canada who operate under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR"). The Company's growers are supported by more than 250 acres of production capacity and have total access to Invictus' team of leading horticulturists, biochemists and project managers.

Invictus stands out among very few Canadian cannabis companies that have declared dividends and is well-positioned to become one of the leaders in the legal cannabis space – not just in Canada but globally.

About Invictus

Invictus owns and operates cannabis companies in Canada with the vision of producing a variety of high quality and low cost cannabis products and strains to the global market place as regulations permit. Gene Simmons, music legend and media mogul, conveys the vision of Invictus as the Chief Evangelist Officer.

Invictus operates two cannabis production sites under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") in Canada and has over 95,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity at the licensed production sites. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd. ("Acreage Pharms"), located in West-Central Alberta on 150 acres, has approximately 40,000 square feet of cannabis ready production with its recently completed Phase 2 expansion. The Company intends on expanding to 120,000 square feet by the end of 2018 once Phase 3 is complete.

Invictus also owns 50% of AB Laboratories Inc. ("AB Labs"), a licensed producer under the ACMPR located in Hamilton, Ontario. AB Labs currently operates in a 16,000 square foot facility and recently acquired a facility adjacent to the existing property that will allow for a total of 56,000 square feet of cultivation space expected to be ready for production by June 2018. During the first quarter of 2018 AB Labs submitted a secondary license to Health Canada for a nearby property on 100 acres under the name AB Ventures Inc. ("AB Ventures"). Invictus has committed $5.5 million in cash to AB Ventures to secure its 33 1/3 percent ownership and allow AB Ventures to build its first 20,000 square foot facility on the 100-acre property.

Combined, the licensed producers owned by Invictus expect to have approximately 200,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity by the end of 2018 and 520,000 square feet of cannabis production capacity by the end of 2019.

In addition to the ACMPR licenses, the Company has an 82.5% investment in Future Harvest Development Ltd. a high quality Fertilizer and Nutrients manufacturer based in Kelowna, British Columbia that has been in operation for over 20 years under the brand Plant Life Products and Holland Secret.

For more information, please visit www.invictus-md.com.

