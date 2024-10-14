Invincibowl Cleans up Smoking with Novel Invincipipe

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Not satisfied with remaking the traditional hand pipe, the team at Invincibowl launches the game-changing Invincipipe which offers the cleanest smoking experience possible. Featuring patented secure-screen technology, the high-flow screen keeps herb in place and prevents hot embers from entering the mouth. Heat extracting convection fins cool the ash-free smoke on its way to the replaceable filter tips, which scrub tar and resin from the smoke. Combined with its unbreakable construction the Invincipipe is truly the last pipe you will need.

Invincibowl launched as the flagship water pipe bowl five years ago, transforming the cannabis industry with a promise to make the consumer's smoking experience cleaner and hassle-free. By eliminating 99% of particulate matter, the Invincibowl has revolutionized waterpipes for thousands of users. Continuing to break the mold, the company followed up with the highly successful Invincipole, offering users an adjustable downstem that fits nearly every glass water pipe on the market.

Taking innovation further, the team added a 14-mm taper to the Invincipipe, allowing it to be used as an unbreakable ash-catching bowl for any water pipe. The durable, hard-anodized coating not only provides unmatched ruggedness but also comes in five exquisite colors.

"If you can make something that does multiple things, that's always better," Jeff Houkal said of the Invincipipe. Having been recently named to the National Academy of Inventors, as well as, was added to the Marquis Who's Who professional database, Jeff spent over a year developing the new product. "Every time we had something good a problem would pop up. Then the design would get crafted again and additional features presented themselves."

Key features of the Invincipipe are:

Stamped stainless steel screen which blocks 99% of ash, and takes over 20 bowls before needing a replacement.

Multiple fins increase pipe surface area, quickly cooling 6061 areo-space aluminum, and extracting heat from passing smoke.

SmokeGuard PRO filters catch tar, resin and other impurities in the cotton matrix as the smoke passes through.

14-mm taper transforms the Invincipipe into an unbreakable ash-catching bowl

The Invincipipe is available at smoking accessory retailers nationwide and on the newly redesigned www.invincibowl.com, priced at just $50 USD.

