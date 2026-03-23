InvisALERT Solutions Advances Patient and Staff Safety Through AI‑Driven Innovation

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InvisALERT Solutions, a leader in patient safety and clinical accountability technology, today announced the release of SMARTsense™, an AI‑powered, event‑driven enhancement to its ObservSMART platform. Designed for patient rooms and bathrooms, SMARTsense™ reinforces InvisALERT's commitment to helping healthcare leaders reduce risk, protect patients and staff, and strengthen safety programs beyond scheduled observation rounds.

InvisALERT Solutions announces the release of SMARTsense- an AI-powered, event-driven enhancement to the ObservSMART platform.

With adoption by over 500 healthcare organizations, ObservSMART has become a key part of patient safety strategies by ensuring staff are physically present and close to patients during observation rounds. By supporting consistent adherence to safety protocols, the platform helps decrease falls and patient and staff assaults, while giving leadership teams more confidence in frontline compliance.

ObservSMART's configurable rounding intervals and staff-to-patient proximity validation support operational efficiency, workforce accountability, and regulatory compliance. With the addition of SMARTsense's™ AI-driven intelligence, InvisALERT extends this value by delivering continuous, event-based awareness between checks- addressing a critical gap identified by healthcare leaders seeking greater visibility in high-risk environments where assaults and escalating behaviors can occur between rounds.

Powered by intelligent pre-event and event detection, SMARTsense™ enables organizations to move to a more proactive approach to safety. This AI‑enabled capability helps leadership teams identify predictive patterns, respond more quickly to potential incidents, and better protect patients- without adding staff or burden to clinical workflows.

"SMARTsense™ represents the next evolution of our platform and our mission," said InvisALERT Solutions leadership. "By combining proximity‑validated rounding with AI‑driven, event‑based insight, we are helping healthcare leaders reduce preventable harm, address patient and staff assaults more effectively, and create safer care environments for everyone."

Together, ObservSMART and SMARTsense™ position InvisALERT Solutions as a strategic partner for healthcare organizations focused on advancing patient safety, strengthening workforce protection, and leveraging AI technology to drive measurable, organization‑wide safety outcomes.

About InvisALERT Solutions

InvisALERT Solutions is a leading provider of patient safety and workflow enhancement solutions for healthcare organizations. The technologies are designed to protect patients, support staff, and deliver measurable improvements in safety and operational excellence. For more information, visit: https://www.observsmart.com/learn-more/.

SOURCE InvisALERT Solutions