InvisALERT Solutions, ObservSMART application Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

InvisALERT Solutions

10 Jul, 2023, 08:08 ET

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvisALERT Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare safety and compliance solutions, today announced the ObservSMART patient observation platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's patient safety and compliance solution has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places InvisALERT Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Pete Nagy, CEO at InvisALERT Solutions, "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

HITRUST CSF r2 certification places InvisALERT Solutions' ObservSMART application at the forefront of healthcare data management solutions, assuring customers that their data is protected with the most stringent security controls and practices. The certification further strengthens ObservSMART's position as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking reliable, secure, and safety compliance solutions.

About InvisALERT Solutions, Inc. and ObservSMART 
InvisALERT Solutions provides pioneering products to help solve the problems associated with high-reliability patient monitoring for high-risk patient populations. By leveraging advanced technologies and industry expertise, InvisALERT Solutions developed ObservSMART as a comprehensive suite of compliance and safety management tools that enable healthcare providers to make data-driven decisions, proactively mitigate risk and improve patient outcomes. 

Learn more about InvisALERT Solutions and the ObservSMART patient safety solution here.

SOURCE InvisALERT Solutions

