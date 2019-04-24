Invisalign in Poway Offered by Braces By Henry

POWAY, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisalign, the clear aligners considered to be one of the best alternatives for traditional metal braces, utilizes removable, clear, discreet aligners to gradually move your teeth into place and provide patients with a much more comfortable and convenient orthodontic treatment.

Braces by Henry is the premier provider for people looking for Invisalign in the San Diego area and uses the modern technology of the iTero Scanner to capture an extremely precise, high-resolution 3D image of your mouth to design and create aligners made just for you. This advanced procedure allows you to skip the old uncomfortable and painstaking goop molds for good!

One of the many benefits of Invisalign is that the aligners are removable, allowing patients to drink and eat as they please during the treatment without the inconvenience and restrictions of traditional metal brackets and wires. Invisalign clear aligners are the perfect solution to treat many dental problems such as crooked/rotated teeth, underbites, and overbites for both kids and adults! Plus, they're so invisible, many patients forget that they're on.



Typically, total treatment time for Invisalign will usually be between 9-15 months but varies from patient to patient. This innovative process requires aligners to be replaced every 2 weeks from the current aligner to help slowly shift patients' teeth until it reaches its final desired position. Routine appointments will be once every 6 weeks to ensure the treatment progress is going as planned. Find out more about Poway's favorite Invisalign treatment practice at Braces By Henry today.

Leading the team with over 30 years of experience as a well-established orthodontic specialist, Dr. Henry is dedicated to offering a fun, unique, and comfortable experience for all of their clients while providing high-technology and effective treatment. Their orthodontic services benefit much more than just aesthetics - they aim to improve your well-being and restoring your self-confidence to be able to flash that wonderful smile every chance you get.

Braces By Henry has provided the community all over San Diego with the highest orthodontic care for many years from all over San Diego, including Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Scripps Ranch, Ramona, Carmel Mountain Ranch, Rancho Penasquitos, and 4S Ranch achieve the healthy and straighter smile they deserve. Don't wait any longer. Start your journey for a straighter and healthier smile with Braces by Henry today.

