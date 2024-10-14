Invisible Fence® Brand Announces Winners of From Shelter to Forever Home Contest

Raising Awareness for Lost Pets Through the From Shelter to Forever Home Contest

According to the American Humane Association (AH), approximately ten million dogs and cats are lost in the U.S. every year. Once lost, less than 23% of pets have a chance at reuniting with their owners says the AH.

The goal of the From Shelter to Forever Home Donation Contest is to raise awareness around ways communities can reduce the number of missing pets and help increase the shelter's return-to-owner rates. Throughout the months of July and August, the public was invited to nominate their local animal shelters for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000, donated on behalf of Invisible Fence® Brand. The shelter or rescue with the most nominations wins the monetary grand prize donation. In addition to the $10,000 giveaway for the grand prize winner, Invisible Fence® Brand donates an additional $10,000 in wish list items to 20 shelters across the United States.

Since starting the From Shelter to Forever Home program in 2018, Invisible Fence® Brand has donated over $125,000 to local animal shelters across the United States, thanks to the hundreds of thousands of nominations put forth by animal-loving community members in all 50 states. This year Invisible Fence® Brand introduced Frankie Finds a Friend during the contest to support adoptions as nominations were being submitted, 20 pets from 20 shelters were featured on our social media pages and almost half of those pets were adopted while the contest was running. "We're thrilled with the success of our sixth annual From Shelter to Forever Home Donation Contest," said Wally Shaw, General Manager of Invisible Fence® Brand. "This year, we connected with even more shelters across the country, and their unwavering dedication to supporting local pets continues to inspire us. We're grateful for their hard work and commitment to making a difference in their communities. Our passion for this mission extends beyond the contest, and we look forward to continuing our support for shelters and pets nationwide." Wally added that "the Invisible Fence® Brand is uniquely positioned to help reduce the number of shelter pets because it's our job to make sure they never get there. Invisible Fence® Brand's containment solutions provide safety for pets, peace of mind to our pet owners, and help keep newly adopted pets in their forever homes by making sure they never find themselves lost by escaping their yard again."

And The Winners Are…

Thousands of shelter and rescue organizations across the U.S. have been rallying for nominations and the votes are finally in! With over 150,000 nominations and shelters from 50 states, this was no easy race. Coming in as runners-up, are One of A Kind Pet Rescue in Akron, OH and Crossed Paws Pet Rescue in Winter Haven, FL. Both shelters received a $400 wish list donation from Invisible Fence® Brand as a thank you for their participation and impressive performance in the contest.

Finally, the grand prize winner who receives $10,000 is Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in Spring Hill, KS. The Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary heard about this amazing opportunity through one of their volunteers who championed the shelter from nomination to voting. Director Shelby Coxon said that this prize money will be used to help with their medical bills for animals in their care. Last month, their vet bills alone were $60,000. So, this generous gift will be put to good use! "One thing that makes our rescue special is that we do not charge adoption fees and are 100% donation based. We are grateful to individuals that support our mission as well as amazing organizations such as yours. We are ecstatic to receive this and the animals and staff will be so very excited," said Shelby.

From Everett Animal Shelter in Everett, WA to The Bond Between in Minnetonka, MN and Renegade Paw Rescue in Savannah, GA, to name a few, donations reached from coast to coast. Each shelter received $400 in donations. Preventing Lost Pets Before They Become Lost

In addition to hosting this contest to raise awareness for lost pets, Invisible Fence® Brand is also a resource for pet owners to learn about tips, products, and solutions that help prevent their pets from escaping. Since 1973, Invisible Fence® has protected over 3,000,000 cats and dogs with their outdoor containment solutions, including Traditional Containment Systems, Boundary Plus® Technology, and GPS Satellite Technology.

"Our 50 years of expertise and exclusive technology is only part of what makes Invisible Fence® the safest and most secure wireless dog fence on the market," said Shaw. "It is our animal behaviorist approved Perfect Start Plus™ Training Protocol that ensures a safe, stress-free adjustment for your pets to learn their boundaries and be confident in the yard."

Invisible Fence® Brand asks the community to continue spreading the word about what you can do to prevent lost dogs and cats in your community. Visit the Invisible Fence® blog for tips to help keep your pets from getting lost. For additional information about Invisible Fence®, call (800) 578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com. Follow Invisible Fence® Brand on .

About Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary

Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary is a 501©3 non-profit animal rescue. Established in May 2018 in Spring Hill, Kansas, we have had the privilege of saving over 5,000 animals from high kill shelters and owner surrenders. Our mission is to ensure that these animals know love, kindness, and compassion in their golden years.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence® Brand has been the leader in pet containment solutions for over 50 years. Our innovative technology and expert training ensure that pets are safe, happy and free to explore their surroundings across the U.S. and Canada. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, we offer a range of customizable solutions to fit the unique needs of every pet and home. From indoor and outdoor containment systems to behavioral training, Invisible Fence® Brand provides peace of mind for pet owners everywhere. Trust the brand that has protected over three million pets and counting.

