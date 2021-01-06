Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service Area into Eleven Michigan Counties

"These three local authorized Invisible Fence dealerships have dedicated over 61 combined years of service to their communities, changing the lives of pets and their parents since 1994," said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Mid-Western Michigan dealers is the company's first acquisition of the new year, followed by five acquisitions in 2020; the most recent being the merger of Invisible Fence of Cleveland West. With over 240 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve pet owners in Mid-Western Michigan and continue to provide the innovative solutions and same high-level of attention customers have come to expect," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

In addition to serving over 47,000 pet owners in Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St Clair and Wayne counties, the local Invisible Fence dealers were also actively involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways the Mid-Western Michigan dealers will continue to contribute to local pet wellness under new management.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

Contact: Tricia Everett

(865) 235-8791

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

