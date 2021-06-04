Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service Area into Maryland

"These two local authorized Invisible Fence dealerships have dedicated years of service to their communities, changing the lives of pets and their parents since 1998," said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Southern Maryland dealers is the company's fourth acquisition of the year, followed by five acquisitions in 2020; the most recent being the acquisition of Invisible Fence by Golrusk. With over 240 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve pet owners in Southern Maryland and the Bay Area while continuing to provide the innovative solutions and same high-level of attention customers have come to expect," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

In addition to serving over 16,200 pet owners in the Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay Region, the local Invisible Fence dealers were also actively involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways the Southern Maryland dealers will continue to contribute to local pet wellness under new management.

Previous Invisible Fence Brand of the Bay Area owners, Mike and Sarah Stringfellow would like to "personally thank each and every customer for their loyal support throughout the last 23 years. It's been a true honor and privilege protecting the furry members of your families."

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

