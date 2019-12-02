Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service Area into St. Louis

Kennelwood is the premier pet-care destination for pet parents in Missouri and Illinois since 1974, and transitioning roles will allow them to focus on providing best-in-class boarding, grooming, day-camp and training services. Likewise, Radio Systems Corporation will be able to provide greater focus on what they do best – protecting pets with Invisible Fence solutions.

"The team from Invisible Fence of St. Louis, as well as Radio Systems Corporation support team, will continue to partner with Kennelwood to deliver the best of both worlds to the pet parents of St. Louis as we move forward," said Chris Danforth, President of Kennelwood.

Acquiring the Greater St. Louis Metro area is the company's fourth acquisition of the year, following acquisitions of two authorized Invisible Fence dealers (Pikes Peak Region and Miami) and two distributors (Invisible Fence South, Inc and IFD, Inc.). With over 270 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve pet owners in St. Louis and continue to provide a premium experience to our customers and their beloved pets," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand.

Invisible Fence is the leading brand in professionally installed underground electronic pet containment in the market which includes full installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers dog fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 28,803 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

Contact: Tricia Everett

(865) 235-8791

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

