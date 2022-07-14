Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service in Maryland

Invisible Fence of Delmarva will be rolling into Invisible Fence of Bay Area while Invisible Fence of Carroll County, Invisible Fence of Baltimore, and Invisible Fence of Maryland will be merging under Invisible Fence of Maryland.

"Our mission is to keep dogs and cats safe at home, and the Maryland team is passionate about working hard to ensure pet safety. We're excited to join forces with them and change the way people live with their pets." Said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Carroll County, Invisible Fence of Delmarva, Invisible Fence of Baltimore, and Invisible Fence of Maryland is Radio System Corporation's 27th acquisition in 21 months. The company recently acquired Invisible Fence of Chattanooga and Invisible Fence of Middle Tennessee now having a footprint that covers over 240 communities across the U.S. and Canada.

"We're eager to expand our direct services in Maryland. We'll be able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level attention the customers of Maryland have come to expect." Said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training, and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Invisible Fence of Bay Area and Invisible Fence of Maryland will continue to champion pet welfare in the local community through local animal shelter donations, adoption events, and the Project Breathe™ Program.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Bay Area and Invisible Fence of Maryland on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence ® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Contact: Rana Heidari

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (615) 339-8455

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand