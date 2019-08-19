Invisible Fence® Brand Protects Over 3,000,000 Pets in 46 Years of Service

History of Invisible Fence To celebrate this milestone and their upcoming anniversary, Invisible Fence recognizes other major milestones in the history of pet containment:

-1975: Invisible Fence partners with University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine to prove the new system to be safe, gentle and effective for animals, with no short- or long-term adverse effects.

-1987: Invisible Fence achieves more than a dozen patents that continue improving technology and effectiveness.

-1995: With the help of leading animal behaviorists, veterinarians and dog trainers, Invisible Fence makes certified training a vital part of their pet containment solution.

-1996: Invisible Fence introduces the world's first indoor avoidance solutions, protecting dogs and cats from hazards and temptations inside the home.

-2013: Invisible Fence introduces the world's most advanced pet fence, featuring wire-free GPS containment technology that allows for any shape or size boundaries.

-2017: Invisible Fence's exclusive Boundary Plus® pet fence technology is rated a Consumers Digest 'Best Buy' in the underground pet-containment category.

"Every year, we strive to introduce the most advanced pet products on the market – whether it be avoidance, containment or access solutions," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand. "Over the next 46 years, we're eager to see how our technology can continue to improve the relationship between families and their pets."

