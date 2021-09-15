Invisible Fence® Expands Direct Service into Greenville, South Carolina

Invisible Fence of South Carolina - Greater Columbia has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1995. With the addition of the Invisible Fence of the Upstate dealership, Invisible Fence of South Carolina - Greater Columbia will now serve a total of 13,000 satisfied customers.

"We're so excited to expand our direct service in the Upstate region. We'll be able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence Brand.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of the Upstate is the company's 13th acquisition of the year. The company just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Southern Pennsylvania and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"The team from the Upstate dealership is passionate about working hard so owners can enjoy their pets more and worry less. With their passion and drive, we know they'll be a great asset to help us keep dogs and cats safe at home," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Growing dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of South Carolina - Greater Columbia will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of South Carolina - Greater Columbia on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Courtney Gross

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (270) 217-7981

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

