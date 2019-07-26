Invisible Fence of Florida Expands Services into Miami to Support More Pet Owners

Based in Tampa, Invisible Fence of Florida has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence® Brand products and services since 1996. With the addition of the Greater Miami Area, Invisible Fence of Florida will now serve more than 20,000 satisfied customers.

"We're excited for the opportunity to serve Miami's pet owners," said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence® Brand. "Expanding our territory allows us to give more pets confidence to play in their yard and more people confidence in their dogs' and cats' safety."

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers dog fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

In addition to bringing products and services to the Miami community, Invisible Fence of Florida is actively involved in Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach and Broward Counties. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of Florida contributes to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647 or visit InvisibleFence.com.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 24,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

