Invisible Fence of Michigan Expands Direct Service East

Based in Rochester Hills, Invisible Fence of Michigan became an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services in 2020. With the addition of three counties, Invisible Fence of Michigan will now serve an addition of 5,000 satisfied customers.

"Even though Invisible Fence of Michigan was acquired just last year, they have already been so vital in our mission to keep dogs and cats safe at home. We look forward to continuing this mission with the team from the Eastern Michigan dealership who has been committed to protecting pets since 1996." Said Ed Hoyt, Director of Invisible Fence.

Acquiring Eastern Michigan is the company's eighth acquisition of the year and the third expansion in Michigan alone. The company just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Westland and now has over 240 authorized dealers. Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions that will help customers enjoy their pets even more – all while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Growing dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of Michigan will continue to contribute to local pet wellness.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Michigan on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand