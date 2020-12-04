Invisible Fence of Northeast Ohio Expands Services West of Cleveland

Based in Cleveland, Invisible Fence of Northeast Ohio has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 1984. With the addition of counties in Western Cleveland, Invisible Fence of Northeast Ohio will now serve more than 28,000 satisfied customers.

"For over 29 years, the local authorized dealership in Cleveland has done a tremendous job changing the lives of pets and their parents." Said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence.

"Expanding our footprint allows us to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions that will help customers enjoy their pets even more – all while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect."

Acquiring Cleveland West is the company's fifth acquisition of the year, following the most recent acquisition of authorized Invisible Fence dealers in Minneapolis and Knoxville. With over 240 authorized dealers, Invisible Fence has the largest support network for pet containment in the US and Canada.

"We're excited for the opportunity to directly serve more pet owners in Cleveland as we continue to provide a premium experience to our customers and their beloved pets," said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Merging dealerships allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of Northeast Ohio will continue to contribute to local pet wellness under new management.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Northeast Ohio on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook .

Contact: Tricia Everett

(865) 235-8791

SOURCE Invisible Fence® Brand

Related Links

http://www.InvisibleFence.com

