Invisible Orthodontics Market in China Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 with Q1,2021 COVID-19 Impact Update|Technavio

The "Invisible Orthodontics Market in China Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights. Update: COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
Technavio has monitored the invisible orthodontics market in China in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 202.43 million during 2021-2025 and register an accelerating CAGR of about 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The invisible orthodontics market in China report extensively covers market segmentation by product (clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces) and end-user (hospitals and dental clinics). The report shows that the clear aligners market segment will exhibit a fast growth rate during the forecast period. For more information, Download FREE Sample Report
Data coverage:
- Market Volume and Value
- Key Countries and its Market Value
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Five Force Analysis
- Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
- Key Market Players- Segments and Offerings
Reasons to buy this report:
- Leverage latest data insights.
- Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.
- Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.
- Identify potential threats to the market growth.
- Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Overview of the Current Market and Prospects
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Finding the Impact of Five Aspects on the Industry
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation
Understanding the Segmentation of Market and Forecast Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Clear aligners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ceramic braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lingual braces - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
A Quick Outline of Market Performance
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
The Largest Vendors on the Market and their Profiles
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Align Technology Inc.
- Astar orthodontics Inc.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Shanghai Smartee Dental Technology Co. Ltd.
- Straumann Holding AG
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- TP Orthodontics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
