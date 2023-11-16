Invisible Orthodontics Market in China to grow by USD 314.9 million from 2023 to 2028; The prevalence of malocclusion and related risk factors drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The invisible orthodontics market in China size is expected to grow by USD 314.9 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 14.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Product (Clear aligners, Ceramic braces, and Lingual braces), End-user (Hospitals and Dental clinics), and Age Group (Teens, Children, and Adults).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Invisible Orthodontics Market in China 2024-2028

Company Profile:

3M Co., Align Technology Inc., Angelalign Technology Inc., Argen Corp., Arrail Dental, Aso International Co. Ltd., Astar Orthodontics Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Ningbo Denrotary Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Riton Biomaterial Co. Ltd., Shandong Huge Dental Material Corp., Shanghai Smartee Dental Technology Co. Ltd., Sino Ortho Ltd., TP Orthodontics Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc.

3M Co. - The company offers orthodontics through various types of braces, such as clear aligners, clear braces, and more.

Invisible Orthodontics Market In China: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the clear aligners segment will be significant during the forecast period. Clear aligners, also known as clear braces, are removable orthodontic appliances made of clear plastic. They are an excellent aesthetic option for those who are hesitant to wear fixed appliances.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018 to 2022"- Technavio

Invisible Orthodontics Market In China: Driver & Trend:

The prevalence of malocclusion and related risk factors is notable driving the market growth. Invisible orthodontics is a widely used treatment for misaligned teeth, also known as malocclusion. This method of treatment addresses the concerns of patients who prioritize aesthetics and helps align their teeth without the need for visible braces. The Chinese economy is growing at a rapid pace, and dietary habits, such as the consumption of refined food, have changed accordingly.

Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this invisible orthodontics market in China report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the invisible orthodontics market in China between 2023 and 2028.

between 2023 and 2028. Precise estimation of the invisible orthodontics market in China size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the invisible orthodontics market across China

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the invisible orthodontics market in China vendors.

