Invisible Orthodontics Market Report 2020 - Global Industry Set to Exhibit a CAGR of 23% During 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Invisible Orthodontics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global invisible orthodontics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% during the period 2019-2025.

Key Market Insights

The analysis of the invisible orthodontics market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The global orthodontics industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapid shift from traditional & visible metal braces to invisible ones such as lingual and clear aligners. Several orthodontic solutions are being introduced due to the growing demand for treatment from the teenager and young adult population segment.



The market is likely to grow mainly due to the increase in misaligned teeth or malocclusion disorders and the high adoption of the latest generation of invisible orthodontic appliances. Advanced braces are easy to use, consume less time to fix, reduce tooth decay, and help in proper chewing of food. Hence, these factors are likely to contribute to market growth.



The market has witnessed significant growth in terms of sales volume, primarily due to the growing prevalence of malocclusion and increasing demand for sensitive, accurate dental procedures. The wider availability of invisible braces is likely to boost the global invisible orthodontics market during the coming years. Besides, the availability of cost-effective and high-quality dental care in developing countries, patients from developed regions come here with the help of dental tourism.



Invisible Orthodontics Market: Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, patient group, end-users, and geography.



The clear aligners segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of tooth misalignment disorders. In the US, over 70 million adults and teenagers visit the dentist to fix issues to traditional brackets. They prefer clear aligners as they are nearly invisible, removable, easy to clean, and offer a reduced chance of tooth decay. The increasing need for looking attractive with safe orthodontic products is expected to drive the growth of the segment.



The ceramic braces segment is likely to grow at a moderate rate due to the rise in malocclusion. Ceramic braces are likely to be preferred by teenagers and adults to ensure rigid and absolute cooperation between now healthy and mature teeth. The growing demand for aesthetically attractive braces for orthodontic treatment is expected to drive the demand for lingual braces. These braces are fixed at the back of the teeth, which make them nearly invisible from the front. The braces offer customized options depending on the patient's requirements and provide high comfort.



Advances in orthodontic technology have made treatment more comfortable and less noticeable. These cosmetic dentistry products are now designed with CAD/CAM and 3-D technology, hence offered precise and accurate solutions for misaligned teeth in adults. Advanced treatment options are focused on minimizing the appearance of the appliance to fit any lifestyle of adults better. The children & adolescent segment is likely to grow due to the increasing incidence of malocclusion in teenagers and adolescents.



Spacing, crowding, bite, and alignment can easily be treated with advanced treatment options such as invisible orthodontics. The application of clear aligners, ceramic, and lingual braces offers durability and improves chewing and digestion. Teens are conscious about their looks during the high schools, and such invisible orthodontics are expected to gain popularity in this patient group. The dental services industry is likely to witness a trend of consolidation and the corresponding rise in DSOs, especially in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and the UK.



Dental and orthodontic clinics are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR on account of the increasing number of private clinics as well as solo dental practices, especially in developing and emerging countries. Large dental clinics are entering into partnerships with invisible orthodontics vendors, thereby boosting growth. Patients with malocclusion disorders prefer to receive a highly personalized tooth straightening treatment from dental clinics, thus bolstering their share in the market.

Insights by Geography



North America is expected to grow at a significant rate due to a large pool of population with dental disorders such as malocclusion and high demand for aesthetic products for dental treatment. The demand is likely to be driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high-quality product availability, and extensive reach of innovative products. Moreover, the region has a presence of major key vendors offering a diverse range of aesthetic dentistry products.



The US orthodontics market size is expected to grow during the forecast period. The European region is likely to grow due to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness levels of advanced orthodontics, and increased focus on technological advancements. The favorable reimbursement guidelines and infrastructure for the guidance of using clear aligners are the other major factors expected to have a positive impact on market growth.



Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy are the major revenue contributors in Europe. The increasing number of M&As and the growing accessibility of dental care are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are the major revenue contributors in the region. The invisible orthodontics market in China is likely to grow significantly on account of the increasing number of dentists and the expanding presence of key players, coupled with a large pool of patient populations with a high incidence of tooth misalignment challenges.



Insights by Vendors



The global market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of several global regional and local players. The dominant players have a wide geographic footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a strong focus on innovation and research activities. These players are expected to dominate the market with the introduction of safe and efficient invisible orthodontics products in the market.



Global players are likely to focus on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Prominent players are expected to offer the latest generation products, such as clear aligners. Although the market offers significant growth opportunities due to sufficiently available substitute products and the dominance of major vendors dominance in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusion

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Malocclusion: An Overview

7.1.1 Background

7.1.2 Invisible Orthodontics

7.1.3 Invisible Orthodontics Market Snapshot



8 Market Growth Enablers

8.1 Increasing Incidence of Malocclusion

8.2 Higher Acceptance of Invisible Orthodontics in Teenagers

8.3 Increasing Preference for Cosmetic Dentistry

8.4 Higher Penetration of Clear Aligners in Developed Regions



9 Market Growth Restraints

9.1 Risks & Complications Associated with Invisible Orthodontics

9.2 Lack of Reimbursement Coverage

9.3 High Cost of Invisible Orthodontics



10 Market Opportunities and Trends

10.1 Increase in Adoption of CAD/CAM Technology

10.2 Increasing Worldwide Access to Orthodontic Services

10.3 Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism

10.3.1 Popular Dental Tourism Destinations

10.4 Vendors Growing Focus on Customized Invisible Orthodontic Appliances



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 By Geography

11.2.2 By Product

11.2.3 By Patient Group

11.2.4 By End-users

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 By Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Clear Aligners

12.4 Ceramic Braces

12.5 Lingual Braces



13 By Patient Group

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Adults

13.4 Children & Adolescents



14 By End-users

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Dental & Orthodontic Clinics

14.4 Hospitals

14.5 DSOs



15 By Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Latin America



20 Middle East & Africa



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis

21.2.1 Align Technology

21.2.2 Danaher (Ormco)

21.2.3 3M

21.2.4 Institut Straumann

21.2.5 Dentsply Sirona



22 Key Vendors

22.1 Align Technology

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Major Product Offerings

22.1.3 Key Strengths

22.1.4 Key Strategies

22.1.5 Key Opportunities

22.2 Danaher

22.3 3M

22.4 Institut Straumann

22.5 Dentsply Sirona



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 American Orthodontics

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Major Product Offerings

23.2 Clearbite Aligners

23.3 Clearpath Healthcare Services

23.4 Dynaflex

23.5 FORESTADENT Bernhard Frster

23.6 Geniova Technologies

23.7 Henry Schein Orthodontics

23.8 Orthos

23.9 SCHEU-DENTAL

23.10 DB Orthodontics

23.11 Biomers Products

23.12 Great Lakes Dental Technologies

23.13 G&H Orthodontics

23.14 Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

23.15 Shanghai EA Medical Instruments

23.16 Smiledirectclub

23.17 TP Orthodontics

23.18 Voodoo Manufacturing



