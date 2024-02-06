Invisible Orthodontics Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

The "Invisible Orthodontics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global invisible orthodontics market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030

The future of the global invisible orthodontics market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and dental clinic markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of invisible orthodontics in cosmetic dentistry, rising dental issues such as diastema, crowded teeth, open bites, crossbite, overbite, and underbite, and global rise of knowledge about invisible orthodontics.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies invisible orthodontics companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Insights

  • Clear aligners will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the clear aligners are a popular choice for those who wish to discreetly straighten their teeth because to their practically undetectable look.
  • APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high number of patients with malocclusion, rising knowledge of the benefits of using aligners to straighten teeth, and a sharp rise in public-private funding for unmet medical requirements.

FAQ

Q1. What is the invisible orthodontics market size?
Answer: The global invisible orthodontics market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for invisible orthodontics market?
Answer: The global invisible orthodontics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the invisible orthodontics market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing use of invisible orthodontics in cosmetic dentistry, rising dental issues such as diastema, crowded teeth, open bites, crossbite, overbite, and underbite, and global rise of knowledge about invisible orthodontics.

Q4. What are the major segments for invisible orthodontics market?
Answer: The future of the global invisible orthodontics market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and dental clinic markets.

Q5. Who are the key invisible orthodontics market companies?
Answer: Some of the key invisible orthodontics companies are as follows:

  • LingualSystems
  • Institut Straumann
  • Ormco
  • G&H Orthodontics
  • Dentsply Sirona
  • Dentaurum
  • Henry Schein
  • Avinent Group
  • 3M Company
  • Align Technology

Q6. Which invisible orthodontics market segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The publisher forecasts that clear aligners will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the clear aligners are a popular choice for those who wish to discreetly straighten their teeth because to their practically undetectable look.

Q7. In invisible orthodontics market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high number of patients with malocclusion, rising knowledge of the benefits of using aligners to straighten teeth, and a sharp rise in public-private funding for unmet medical requirements.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes,the publisher provides 10% customization without any additional cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by Age Group
3.3.1: Adults
3.3.2: Teens
3.3.3: Children
3.4: Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product
3.4.1: Clear Braces
3.4.2: Clear Aligners
3.4.3: Lingual Braces
3.5: Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by End Use
3.5.1: Hospitals
3.5.2: Dental Clinics
3.5.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by Region
4.2: North American Invisible Orthodontics Market
4.2.1: North American Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product: Clear Braces, Clear Aligners, and Lingual Braces
4.2.2: North American Invisible Orthodontics Market by End Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others
4.3: European Invisible Orthodontics Market
4.3.1: European Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product: Clear Braces, Clear Aligners, and Lingual Braces
4.3.2: European Invisible Orthodontics Market by End Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others
4.4: APAC Invisible Orthodontics Market
4.4.1: APAC Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product: Clear Braces, Clear Aligners, and Lingual Braces
4.4.2: APAC Invisible Orthodontics Market by End Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others
4.5: ROW Invisible Orthodontics Market
4.5.1: ROW Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product: Clear Braces, Clear Aligners, and Lingual Braces
4.5.2: ROW Invisible Orthodontics Market by End Use: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by Age Group
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by Product
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by End Use
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: LingualSystems
7.2: Institut Straumann
7.3: Ormco
7.4: G&H Orthodontics
7.5: Dentsply Sirona
7.6: Dentaurum
7.7: Henry Schein
7.8: Avinent Group
7.9: 3M Company
7.10: Align Technology

