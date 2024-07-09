Invisible Orthodontics Market Size in North America is set to grow by USD 3.95 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing number of dental conditions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible orthodontics market size in North America is expected to grow significantly, with an estimated increase of USD 3.95 billion from 2024 to 2028, at a CAGR of over 25.2%. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of dental conditions and a shift towards digitization through CAD/CAM technology. However, the high costs associated with orthodontic procedures remain a challenge. Interestingly, countries like India are known for offering relatively cheaper orthodontic treatments compared to North America, leveraging lower labor and operational costs. Key market players include 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., AlignerCo, American Orthodontics, Aso International Co. Ltd., Candid Care Co., DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DynaFlex, Envista Holdings Corp., G and H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, King Orthodontics, Retainer Club Inc., Risas Dental and Braces, SmileDirectClub Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled invisible orthodontics market in North America 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Invisible Orthodontics Market Scope In North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.2% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3959.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.78 Regional analysis North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US, Canada, and Mexico Key companies profiled 3M Co., Align Technology Inc., AlignerCo, American Orthodontics, Aso International Co. Ltd., Candid Care Co., DENTAURUM GmbH and Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DynaFlex, Envista Holdings Corp., G and H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, King Orthodontics, Retainer Club Inc., Risas Dental and Braces, SmileDirectClub Inc., TP Orthodontics Inc., and Ultradent Products Inc.

Market Driver

The Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in dental technology. CAD/CAM technology, which includes a scanner, software, and production technology, is revolutionizing orthodontics by enabling the creation of transparent aligners and custom-made brackets. This technology allows for minimal manual procedures in laboratories, fewer dental clinic visits, and eliminates the need for traditional impressions using intraoral scanners. Vendors such as Align Technology Inc. Are introducing advanced dental systems for dentures, splints, and clear aligners, providing greater flexibility, consistency, and real-time treatment plan access and modification capabilities. For instance, the launch of Align Technology's Invisalign system innovations for the Align Digital Platform is expected to revolutionize digital treatment planning for orthodontics and restorative dentistry. Dental clinics and hospitals are focusing on implementing modern IT solutions to operate efficiently, increase patient satisfaction, and achieve profits. For example, the Virginia Dental Center uses state-of-the-art technology to create a 3D model of teeth, which is then used to design aligners for patients. The use of CAD/CAM technology in orthodontics is gaining popularity due to its benefits, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Invisible Orthodontics market in North America is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference for aesthetic dental treatments. Key players in this market include Invisalign, ClearCorrect, Straumann, Geniova Technologies, Dental Wings, and others. The use of clear aligners is on the rise, with brands like Invisalign leading the charge. Vendor landscape is competitive, with companies offering comprehensive data and solutions for dental healthcare professionals to address dental issues like dental crowding and malocclusions. Dental implant clinics and dental care centers are also adopting these technologies to enhance their services. Dentistry is embracing dental technologies like intra-oral scanners and ceramic braces to cater to the growing demand for invisible orthodontic solutions. Companies like Henry Schein Orthodontics, Envista Holdings Corporation, Curaeos Clinics, and others are also making strides in this market.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation - Book Here!

Market Challenges

• The high cost of orthodontic procedures, including invisible orthodontics, is a significant barrier for many individuals in North America. Orthognathic surgery, a common orthodontic procedure to correct severe malocclusions, comes with a substantial price tag. The cost includes surgeon fees, hospital fees, device costs, anesthesia fees, and pain medication, with an average range of USD22,000 to USD45,000 in the US. Pre-orthodontic treatment exams, diagnostic tests, tooth extractions, and dentist consultations also add to the overall expense. For instance, the cost of a single X-ray and a panoramic X-ray ranges from USD50 to USD200, and the average dentist fee in Canada is around USD100 to USD200. Clear aligners, a popular invisible orthodontic solution, also contribute to the high cost. The average cost for ceramic braces, lingual braces, and Invisalign ranges from USD4,700 to USD9,000, USD8,500 to USD10,500, and USD4,700 to USD8,000, respectively. The cost of braces also depends on the duration of their application, with an average cost exceeding USD8,000 for more than three years. Adults can expect to pay an additional USD156 to USD211 for braces due to their larger jaw size. Although third-party insurers in developed countries like the US and Canada offer financial aid, those in rural areas often lack insurance coverage, limiting the growth of the invisible orthodontics market in the region. Insurance coverage is primarily for metal and ceramic braces, hindering the adoption of clear aligners.

• The Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing preference for aesthetic dental treatments. Market research reports indicate a rise in the number of cases of dental crowding leading to the adoption of invisible aligners like Invisalign, ClearCorrect, and others over traditional orthodontic braces. Dental healthcare professionals in dental clinics and dental implant centers are embracing dental technologies such as intra-oral scanners to offer more precise and effective treatments. Companies like Henry Schein Orthodontics, Envista Holdings Corporation, Curaeos Clinics, Geniova Technologies, Dental Wings, Straumann, and others dominate the vendor landscape. Challenges include the high cost of these advanced treatments and the need for regular follow-ups. The geographical landscape of the market is diverse, with the US and Canada being major markets. Comprehensive market data is available in market research reports for businesses looking to enter or expand in this field.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This invisible orthodontics market in North America report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Dental and orthodontic clinics

1.2 Hospitals Product 2.1 Clear aligners

2.2 Ceramic braces

2.3 Lingual braces Geography 3.1 North America



1.1 Dental and orthodontic clinics- Dental clinics in North America are experiencing growth in the orthodontics market due to various factors. Personalized treatment and the availability of private dental insurance providers are key drivers. Dental clinics are implementing strategies to increase revenue, such as direct-to-consumer approaches and collaborations with manufacturers. These efforts raise awareness and adoption of orthodontic services. Private insurance providers, like Aetna Inc. And Sun Life Assurance Company, offer coverage for orthodontic treatment, reducing the financial burden for patients. Dental clinics provide a range of services, including general dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgeries, using diagnostic tools like oral scanners and dental X-rays. Specialized orthodontic clinics, such as Simply Dental and Orthodontics, offer clear aligners and various dental braces, conducting free smile assessments to educate patients about dental health and the need for braces. These strategies make orthodontic services more accessible and affordable, fueling market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of aesthetic dental treatments. Invisible orthodontics, including clear aligners and other alternatives to traditional braces, are gaining preference among consumers due to their discreet nature and convenience. Dental clinics are increasingly adopting advanced technologies like intra-oral scanners for creating precise aligners, enhancing the overall patient experience. Geographical landscape of the market is diverse, with high penetration rate in developed regions like the US and Canada. Key market facets include dental conditions such as diastema, crossbite, overbite, underbite, and malocclusion. Dental diseases and dental care are major drivers for the market, with cosmetic and restorative tooth ailment techniques gaining popularity. Orthodontic devices like ceramic braces and lingual braces are also gaining traction. Medical resources and dental hygiene play a crucial role in the market's growth. Market comprehension includes dental healthcare professionals, dental implant clinics, and dental diseases. The vendor landscape is competitive, with major players like Align Technology (Invisalign), Straumann, ClearCorrect, Geniova Technologies, Dental Wings, and others offering innovative solutions. Comprehensive data on market trends, growth prospects, and competitive landscape can be obtained from reliable market research reports.

Market Research Overview

The Invisible Orthodontics Market in North America is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing preference for aesthetic dental treatments. Clear aligners, such as Invisalign and other brands like ClearCorrect, Geniova Technologies, Dental Wings, and Intra-oral scanners, are gaining popularity over traditional braces like ceramic or lingual braces. The market landscape is comprehensive, with key players focusing on innovation and technology to cater to the growing demand for orthodontic solutions. Dental healthcare professionals, dental implant clinics, and dental care centers are major consumers of these products. Geographically, the market is spread across the US, Canada, and Mexico, with the US being the largest market due to the high prevalence of dental crowding and malocclusions. Market research reports provide comprehensive data on the vendor landscape, which includes companies like Henry Schein Orthodontics, Envista Holdings Corporation, Curaeos Clinics, and others. Dental technologies continue to evolve, making orthodontic treatments more accessible and convenient for patients.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Dental And Orthodontic Clinics



Hospitals

Product

Clear Aligners



Ceramic Braces



Lingual Braces

Geography

North America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio