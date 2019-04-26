Invisible Orthodontics: Worldwide Market Insights 2019-2026 - Increasing Incidence of Malocclusions & Misaligned Bite in Teenagers

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global invisible orthodontics market was valued at US$ 2,236.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7,020.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Invisible orthodontics are dental braces and aligners made from clear polymers used for treating minor to moderate malocclusions. Traditional braces are made from metal and are noticeable; these also cause decalcification of the teeth and sores to the mouth and lips. Oral hygiene also may be compromised with the use of traditional braces.

Such factors have led to a growing demand for the new generation of orthodontic appliances such as clear aligners and ceramic braces. Growing awareness about such solutions in the general population due to direct marketing by manufacturers and increasing disposable incomes are also prominent drivers of the global invisible orthodontics market.

Invisible orthodontic appliances are among the latest entrants in the range of orthodontic appliances. Clear aligners like the Invisalign have increased acceptance from adult patients due to acceptable aesthetics. These products are full-coverage, clear and removable, and are used standalone or following the use of fixed orthodontic appliances. Clear aligners are also more comfortable for the patients and lead to less periodontal inflammation than fixed braces. However, such appliances only address minor to moderate misalignments and cannot treat severe conditions, thus serving only a fraction of the orthodontic patients.



Increasing marketing by the manufacturers of invisible orthodontics has raised awareness of the public regarding this option. Furthermore, technological advancements such as CAD/CAM have made orthodontic procedures faster, more efficient and simpler, while ensuring better treatment outcomes. This will also make way for more and more dental laboratories and clinics becoming able to offer clear aligners.



Experts are optimistic about the future of invisible orthodontics and the dental appliances market, overall. With faster treatment procedures and containment of material costs, dental laboratories are already becoming able to serve dentists at better prices.



Emerging regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America are already witnessing entry by the market players with their breakthrough products that already have a stronghold in North America and Europe. In the future, it is anticipated that technological advancement, improving awareness about aesthetics and increasing disposable incomes, invisible appliances will become a frontrunner in the field of orthodontics.



Key Market Movements

Increasing awareness in the general population and direct marketing initiatives by the manufacturers to consumers

Growing numbers of orthodontic practitioners in emerging markets of Asia Pacific

Increasing incidence of malocclusions and misaligned bite in teenagers

Proven advantages and convenience in using clear aligners during eating and maintaining oral hygiene as against traditional braces

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Patient Group, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Usage Area, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.7. Competitive Analysis: Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Clear Aligners

4.3. Ceramic Braces

4.4. Lingual Braces



Chapter 5. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Patient Group, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Teenagers

5.3. Adults



Chapter 6. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Usage Area, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

6.3. Hospitals



Chapter 7. Global Invisible Orthodontics Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Invisible Orthodontics Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.3. Europe Invisible Orthodontics Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.4. Asia Pacific Invisible Orthodontics Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.5. Latin America Invisible Orthodontics Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.6. Middle East & Africa Invisible Orthodontics Market, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. The 3M Company

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. Key Developments

8.2. Align Technology Inc.

8.3. Dentsply Sirona

8.4. American Orthodontics

8.5. ClearPath Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

8.6. Straumann Group (ClearCorrect)

8.7. Ormco Corporation

8.8. Ortho Organizers Inc. (Henry Schein Orthodontics)

8.9. SCHEU-DENTAL GmbH

8.10. Great Lakes Dental Technologies

8.11. K Line Europe GmbH



