invisibobble Partners with The Trevor Project to Support LGBTQ Community

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the month of June, and in celebration of Pride Month, invisibobble is teaming up with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) youth. Inclusivity and empowering individuality are two movements invisibobble prides themselves in supporting. Encouraging everyone to "Be Happy. Be Proud. Be You", Invisibobble is releasing a NEW limited edition Pride Sprunchie and making a charitable donation to The Trevor Project in honor of the product.

Pride month celebrates diversity, equality and sexuality in its freest form every year and broaches the issues of discrimination, violence and exclusion that are often faced by the LGBTQ community. invisibobble prides itself on offering hair loving accessories that empower everyone to look and feel their best, recognizing that individuality and hair texture are unique to every person but should all be embraced equally.

"We are so honored to partner with and support The Trevor Project in their on-going mission. The work they do year round to provide lifesaving crisis intervention services to the young LGBTQ community should be recognized, and we are happy to be able to support them in their efforts. Never has it been so important to stand up and speak out for acceptance, human rights and equality. We want everyone to show their pride, show their colors, and show their love which is what these limited editions bright, colorful and hair loving Be Happy. Be Proud. Be You Sprunchies are meant to represent." - Sophie Trelles-Tvede, invisibobble Founder

The Pride Sprunchies are more than just new hair accessories to the brand; they're a representation of the steps invisibobble, as a company, is and will continue to take, to show their support for equality and alliance.

"Invisibobble's new Pride Sprunchies offer folks the opportunity to show their Pride daily and year-round, not just for the month of June," said Sofi Goode, Senior Corporate Development Associate at The Trevor Project. "Invisibobble's generous support of The Trevor Project this Pride season will help us continue offering our essential 24/7 crisis services for LGBTQ youth, in addition to supporting all our work to protect the LGBTQ youth community through research, education, and advocacy."

invisibobble Be Happy. Be Proud. Be You. Pride Sprunchies are available at Ulta, Ulta.com, Target.com, Amazon and invisibobbleus.com retailing for $10.00.

About invisibobble®

invisibobble® is changing the hair accessories game, putting an end to uncomfortable hair ties with its innovative, functional, fun and most importantly stylish design. In 2012 Founder, Sophie Trelles-Tvede, discovered that a phone cord could be used to tie her hair without causing breakage or headaches and decided to share her spontaneous invention with the world, making invisibobble the original traceless hair ring. The unique product design, material and technology that makes up the invisibobble DNA is found throughout all of their product innovations and is suitable for all hair types. Invisibobble prides itself on offering hair loving accessories that empower all women to look and feel their best, recognizing that individuality and hair texture are unique to every person. Today, invisibobble® has sold over 100 million hair ties around the world. Whether you're team messy bun or love to rock a sleek pony, invisibobble® provides an all-day traceless hold with superior comfort! Fabulous in your hair and even more eye-catching on your wrist, invisibobble® is your new "never leave the house without it" accessory. Less Damage, Less Marks, and Less Pain - invisibobble® is SIMPLY HAIR LOVING.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678678.

