INVISIO Interim Report January-June 2023: Continued strong order intake and a well-filled order book

News provided by

INVISIO AB

21 Jul, 2023, 02:48 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"The strong trend continues. The order intake was just over SEK 400 million, which is a record for an individual quarter. The current trend with high order intake and an order book of almost SEK 800 million, as well as a generally active market, means that we stand by previous statements concerning continued strong sales, order intake and profitability in 2023."

April-June 2023          

  • Revenue: 298.8 m (153.7)
  • Gross profit: SEK 163.3 m (88.4)
  • Gross margin: 60.5 % (57.5)
  • EBITDA: SEK 60.5 m (3.4)
  • EBITDA margin: 22.4 % (2.2)
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK 45.4 m (-8.3)
  • Operating margin: 16.8 % (-5,4)
  • Profit/loss for the period: SEK 27.3 m (-7.3)
  • Earnings per share: SEK 0.60 (-0.16)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 85.9 m (8.1)
  • Order intake: SEK 402.2 m (157.7)
  • Order book: SEK 790.3 m (481.7)

January-June 2023           

  • Revenue: SEK 581.2 m (291.1)
  • Gross profit: SEK 357.9 m (170.4)
  • Gross margin: 61.6 % (58.5)
  • EBITDA: SEK 157.1 m (11.2)
  • EBITDA margin: 27.0 % (3.8)
  • Operating profit/loss: SEK 129.3 m (-12.1)
  • Operating margin: 22.2 % (-4.2)
  • Profit/loss for the period: SEK 87.3 m (-11.7)
  • Earnings per share: SEK 1.92 (-0.26)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 166.2 m (11.5)
  • Order intake: SEK 717.2 m (554.2)
  • Order book: SEK 790.4 m (481.7)

Important events in the quarter            

  • For the first time the order intake exceeded SEK 400 million in an individual quarter and rolling twelve-month sales SEK 1 billion.
  • INVISIO received its largest order ever, worth SEK 130 million, from the US Department of Defense.
  • The company received an order worth SEK 90 million from a European NATO country.
  • INVISIO launched a new generation of the V60 control unit, which enables data traffic, giving enhanced user functionality and flexibility.

Important events after the quarter            

  • There are no important events after the quarter to report.

For additional information, please contact:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO 
Mobile: +45 5372 7722  |  E-mail: [email protected]

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7735  |  E-mail: [email protected]

Invitation to conference call 

INVISIO invites the media, investors and analysts to a conference call on Friday, July 21, at 10:00 CEST, when the President and CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present INVISIO's report for the first half of 2023.

The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. A link will be published on INVISIO's website to a recording and the presentation shown, about an hour after the end of the conference call.

Registration

Pre-registration is required in order to participate and put questions at the conference call. After registration a telephone number and conference ID will be provided. Please complete registration 5–10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call.

Registration link

https://events.inderes.se/teleconference/?id=100368

Audiocast

To follow the presentation online, please use the link below:

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2023-07-21-q2-2023

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on July 21, 2023, 08:30 (CEST).

About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/3807793/2198066.pdf

INVISIO Interim report January-June 2023

SOURCE INVISIO AB

Also from this source

INVISIO receives the largest order ever, worth SEK 130 million, from a United States Defense Department organization

Increase in share capital in INVISIO due to exercise of stock options

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.