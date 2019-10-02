INVISIO Receives SEK 30 Million Order From new Customer the Belgian Defense and Expects Another Order for SEK 20 Million Within Short

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has, in partnership with Thales in Belgium, received an order for a communication and hearing protection system from the Belgian Defense. The order value for INVISIO is about SEK 30 million and deliveries are planned for the fourth quarter of 2019 and mid-2020. INVISIO expects a first follow-up order shortly of SEK 20 million and considers that the long-term potential for further orders from the new customer is considerable.

The soldier radio program is one of the Belgian Army's largest military modernization programs for communication and hearing protection. The program aims to reduce hearing loss and improve users' communication capacities in critical environments.

The order for a communication and hearing protection system has been received in partnership with Thales in Belgium, the prime contractor for this program.

"It is gratifying that we have won yet another procurement contract, giving us the opportunity to be a supplier to the Belgian Defense. The order is one of several indications that the defense and security industry is increasing its focus on the need for seamless communication and hearing protection in critical environments," says Carsten Aagesen SVP Global Sales & Marketing at INVISIO.

INVISIO's communication systems are based on simplicity, modularity and flexibility to meet communication needs of users in mission-critical environments, both on land and when mounted.

For more than a decade, INVISIO has been a market leader and its various communication solutions have become the given choice for modernization programs in defense and security throughout the world. All INVISIO systems are developed and tested in close collaboration with some of the world's most demanding users with the aim of protecting them and improving their capacity in important missions.

Plug-and-play-integration between control units, intercom, headsets and cables is the key to the versatility of the INVISIO system, since it enables connection of new INVISIO equipment without configuration. All INVISIO systems are based on the INVISIO IntelliCable™ system, a unique patented technology for identification of units that makes all current and future INVISIO units compatible.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the President/CEO, on October 2, 2019, at 08.30 CEST.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via a global network of partners, as well as via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto). Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations - connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity - technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments. www.thalesgroup.com

About Thales in Belgium

Thales has served the Belgian defence, security, space and transportation markets for more than 50 years. Today, the Group employs more than 800 people at seven sites across Belgium: in Brussels, Charleroi, Genk, Herstal, Leuven, Hasselt and Tubize. Thales supports Belgium's critical infrastructure and service providers (energy, transport, telecoms, banking, water) in their efforts to combat cyberthreats. The company's engineers and experts work alongside customers to provide tailored data encryption solutions and cybersecurity services.

SOURCE INVISIO Communications AB