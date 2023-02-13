INVISIO Year-end bulletin 2022: Back on the growth track - record high sales

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO comment

"There was a strong close to the year. Order intake in the last quarter amounted to almost SEK 300 million and sales to about SEK 290 million, the latter being the highest ever in a single quarter. The company is starting 2023 with a record-high order book of more than SEK 625 million. At the same time profitability has strengthened, the operating margin exceeds 20 per cent. The extensive forward-looking investments carried out in recent years relating to broadening the product portfolio, acquiring Racal Acoustics and streng­thening both the R&D and sales organizations, have resulted in INVISIO today being considerably stronger. This, combined the current market con­ditions, means that we predict continued strong sales and order intake in 2023."

October-December 2022

Revenue: SEK 289.2 m (152.2)

(152.2) Gross profit: SEK 166.0 m (85.8)

(85.8) Gross margin: 57.4 % (56.4)

EBITDA: SEK 72.5 m (12.6)

(12.6) EBITDA margin: 25.1 % (8.3)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 59.8 m (1.3)

(1.3) Operating margin: 20.7 % (0.9)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 42.7 m (1.3)

(1.3) Earnings per share: SEK 0.95 (0.03)

(0.03) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 26.1 m (23.1)

(23.1) Order intake: SEK 296.4 m (160.0)

(160.0) Order book: SEK 624.7 m (224.7)

January-December 2022

Revenue: SEK 775.5 m (593.0)

(593.0) Gross profit: SEK 449.7 m (340.4)

(340.4) Gross margin: 58.0 % (57.4)

EBITDA: SEK 113.0 m (69.9)

(69.9) EBITDA margin: 14.6 % (11.8)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 65.2 m (24.9)

(24.9) Operating margin: 8.4 % (4.2)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 44.5 m (14.5)

(14.5) Earnings per share: SEK 0.99 (0.33)

(0.33) Cash flow from operating activities SEK 41.7 m (91.0)

(91.0) Order intake: SEK 1,141.6 m (628.1)

(628.1) Order book: SEK 624.7 m (224.7)

Important events in the quarter

INVISIO received an order worth SEK 40 million for the company's latest and most advanced personal system from an existing customer.

for the company's latest and most advanced personal system from an existing customer. Record high order book with orders to the value of SEK 624.7 million (224.7).

Important events after the quarter

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.70 per share (0.70).

per share (0.70). INVISIO received its largest order to date for the Intercom system from a European NATO country. Order value approximately SEK 40 million .

. The company received a breakthrough order on the North American market for the new RA4000 Magna headset. The order value amounts to SEK 42 million .

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on February 13, 2023, 14:00 (CET).

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (NASDAQ Stockholm: IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

