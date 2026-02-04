INVISION and GastingerWalker& Announce Merger Under the INVISION Brand

Merger effective March 16, 2026, uniting two legacy firms to create a stronger national architectural collective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISION and GastingerWalker& today announced they will merge under the INVISION brand, effective March 16, 2026. The merger unites two respected legacy architecture and design firms within The HFW Companies network in a bold move to create a national architectural collective – combining complementary expertise, cultures and geographic reach to unite nearly 200 employees.

From offices in Des Moines, Waterloo and Iowa City, Iowa; Jacksonville, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Kansas City, Missouri, the newly integrated INVISION will offer clients expanded capabilities across health care, education, workplace, hospitality, government, civic, mixed-use and cultural design. INVISION brings a 111-year legacy of design excellence, complemented by GastingerWalker&'s 45-year heritage, combining both companies' broad expertise and proven track records to serve more than 400 active clients nationwide.

Kansas City, home to GastingerWalker&'s headquarters, will remain a permanent and integral hub within INVISION's national platform. The firm is committed to long-term investment in the region, continued growth of the local team, and expansion of the company's strong Midwest footprint, providing clients with continuity, local expertise, and lasting support.

"We're not just combining teams, we're combining legacies," said Jana Bee Triplett, Managing Partner at GastingerWalker&. "GastingerWalker&'s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to personal client relationships align perfectly with INVISION's century-long tradition of bringing clients' goals to life. Together, we are poised to shape spaces that will make an even greater impact on the communities we serve."

Founded in 1914, INVISION is known for its innovation and excellence across health care, education and civic architecture, most recently honored with the 2025 Association for Learning Environments' John N. Shaw Award. Similarly, GastingerWalker& has been committed to thoughtful, human-centered designs in Kansas City and beyond since 1981, earning accolades such as the 2025 American Institute of Architects Excellence in Design Award. The firms have collectively earned more than 100 design awards in the last decade.

"This merger equips us with more tools, talent and reach to better serve our clients," said Brad Leeper, Partner at INVISION. "It strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions, while reinforcing The HFW Companies' network of best-in-class architecture and engineering firms."

"With the addition of GastingerWalker& and INVISION under one brand, we are furthering our vision of a preeminent architectural collective that represents nearly every facet of the discipline," said Michael Hein, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of The HFW Companies. "This merger is a powerful example of how bringing together legacy firms within HFW creates not just stronger companies, but a stronger profession – with the scale, expertise, and creativity to serve clients nationwide."

Clients and partners of both firms will benefit from continuity in leadership and service, with the added benefit of broader expertise and deeper resources. The merger also creates new opportunities for employees, expanding professional development, cross-office collaboration and career growth across a larger geographic footprint.

"This merger creates an even stronger environment for collaboration and professional growth," said Peggy Bennett, Managing Partner at GastingerWalker&. "Team members can now work across more studios, share knowledge more broadly, and access new avenues for growth and leadership."

GastingerWalker& is known for designing iconic Kansas City landmarks such as Starlight Theatre and J. Rieger & Co. Distillery, while INVISION's portfolio includes award-winning Iowa projects Cedar Falls High School and UnityPoint Health - Blank Children's STAR & Developmental Center.

"I am thrilled by the expanded opportunities this merger provides," said Mark Nevenhoven, Partner at INVISION. "By combining our expertise and perspectives with GastingerWalker&, we will deliver even more innovative, thoughtful and human-centered design solutions that positively impact both our clients and the communities they serve."

Beyond their client work, both firms share a strong commitment to community impact – from INVISION's 3,000 hours of annual volunteer service to GastingerWalker&'s quarterly community service efforts with local food banks, neighborhood revitalization projects and design-focused mentoring programs for architecture students. This shared mission will carry on as the unified INVISION continues to invest in the communities where its employees live and work.

About INVISION

Founded in 1914, INVISION Architecture is a nationally recognized planning, architecture and interiors firm headquartered in Waterloo, Iowa. With a legacy spanning over a century, INVISION collaborates with clients across the United States to create human-centered spaces that enhance the way people live, work, learn and heal. The firm specializes in health care, education, civic, hospitality, workplace, housing, and sports and recreation design. Known for its client-focused approach, INVISION emphasizes collaboration, innovation and sustainability in every project. The firm has earned numerous design awards, and is recognized for its commitment to community engagement and volunteerism. For more information, visit invisionarch.com

About GastingerWalker&

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, GastingerWalker& is a full-service architecture and design firm known for its collaborative approach and commitment to creating meaningful, human-centered spaces. With a diverse portfolio spanning workplace, civic, government, education and cultural projects, the firm has earned numerous design excellence accolades from the American Institute of Architects. GastingerWalker& is dedicated to delivering innovative design solutions that enhance the built environment and foster community engagement. For more information, visit gastingerwalker.com

About The HFW Companies

The HFW Companies, a fast-growing professional services company founded in 2020, powers a premier, best-in-class, national network of architecture and engineering companies. HFW, based in St. Louis, Mo., amplifies the network's collective infrastructure design expertise and provides the platform and resources needed to collaborate, accelerate growth, and create greater long-term value for its network partners, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Together, HFW's network partners – including INVISION and GastingerWalker& -- provide for their clients and communities a full continuum of visionary, award-winning design solutions. HFW is ranked No. 203 on Engineering News-Record's 2025 Top 500 list of AEC firms, with more than 700 employees across the network and combined annual revenues of $128 million. For more information, visit hfwcompanies.com

