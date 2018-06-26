Invision Diagnostics Installs Volpara®Enterprise™ Software to Enhance Mammography Image Quality

VolparaEnterprise software delivers key performance indicators for over 100 performance and quality metrics, including patient positioning and compression, which are widely viewed as the causes of most clinical image deficiencies, and associated with delayed detection of breast cancer. VolparaEnterprise software enables Invision Diagnostics' employees to perform rapid quality control checks that help optimize the productivity and efficiency of imaging resources. This in turn helps decrease costs through the reduction of retakes, increase employee effectiveness, and enhance the patient experience. Additionally, VolparaEnterprise software has been designed to help facilities comply with the FDA's new EQUIP initiative.

"VolparaEnterprise software will ensure our patients receive the best mammogram possible by enabling us to monitor quality for every single image. It is also an invaluable tool used to advance technologists' positioning skills and to support our quality improvement programs," said Mike Dyer, CEO, Invision Diagnostics.

Volpara®Density™, one of the clinical applications within VolparaEnterprise, will provide Invision Diagnostics' radiologists with automated, objective volumetric breast density assessments and a breast density category which has been shown to correlate to BI-RADS 4th and 5th editions. Volpara Solutions will demonstrate VolparaEnterprise and its entire suite of volumetric breast imaging tools at the AHRA 2018 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Orlando, July 22-25, 2018 (Booth #1220).

"As a radiologist, my ability to detect breast cancer is limited by the quality of the mammogram images that are presented. VolparaEnterprise gives us the ability to monitor the technical quality of every mammogram performed in our mobile coaches. This provides our patients and their physicians with the confidence that they will consistently receive a high-quality mammogram," said Kenneth Fox, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Invision Diagnostics. "Additionally, with objective breast density assessment, we can more accurately identify high-risk patients that may require adjuvant screening."

About Invision Diagnostics

Invision Diagnostics is a leading provider of mobile mammography services across the Southeast. Invision Diagnostics was founded in 2016 with the goal of making it easier for women to get regular breast cancer screenings. Invision Diagnostics helps women overcome busy schedules and transportation issues by providing a convenient mobile breast center that comes directly to the medical practice, business location, or community health center. We bring state-of-the art 2D and 3D mammography close to home. For more information, visit www.invisiondiagnostics.com

About Volpara Solutions

Founded with the goal of helping radiologists give women the most accurate information possible regarding their breast health, Volpara Solutions is the wholly owned sales and marketing arm of Volpara Health Technologies Limited of New Zealand. Available in most markets where breast cancer screening is commonplace, VolparaDensity software provides an objective volumetric measure of breast density from both digital mammography and tomosynthesis data. VolparaEnterprise software is a suite of quantitative breast imaging tools for personalized measurements of density, patient-specific x-ray dose, breast compression, breast positioning, and other factors designed to provide critical insight for breast imaging workflow. For more information, visit www.volparasolutions.com.

