InVision Expands Chicago Presence

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InVision Communications has expanded its Chicago office, owing to the rapid-fire growth of the agency's digital and strategy practices, headquartered there, as well as its commitment to providing best-in-class engagement solutions to a growing roster of clients in the region.

InVision's new hires — Executive Producer Katie Graham, Senior Producer Meaghan Barron, Account Director Anna Beckett, and Business Development Director Amy Jesernig — report to John Emmaneel, General Manager of the Chicago office.

"All four of these new additions to InVision are integrated marketers at heart, ready to deliver full-service solutions to our clients," Emmaneel said. "They're helping us build our bandwidth at just the moment when we're experiencing a lot of momentum in the market."

Graham comes to InVision from Agency EA, where she spent eight years leading the end-to-end execution of brand experiences for clients such as MillerCoors, Hilton, and GE Healthcare. Known for her fearless approach and effective management of large teams, she has led events with budgets over $10 million, including the highly regarded Samsung Developer Conference.

Barron previously worked at Kindle Communications, where she managed B2B and B2C integrated marketing programs for clients including McDonald's, Procter & Gamble, and Mars. Her strategic orientation and her expertise across physical and digital channels led to award-winning experiential programs for CoverGirl and others. Prior to Kindle, she worked at Jack Morton Worldwide.

Beckett brings to InVision a robust track record of both external and internal engagement campaigns. At Publicis Experiences, she developed experiential marketing strategies, consumer programs, and sponsorship activations for clients including PayPal and eBay. She demonstrated the ability to deliver wholly integrated solutions that work across channels to serve diverse audience segments.

Jesernig came to InVision to spearhead the agency's growth in the Midwest, connecting clients with the engagement solutions that will best solve their businesses' problems. Earlier in her career, Jesernig worked at Agency EA, where she earned a reputation for effectively unpacking prospective clients' business challenges and opportunities, then working cross-functionally to deliver integrated strategic solutions.

"With this infusion of energy and expertise, InVision is positioned better than ever to serve clients in every aspect of their engagement campaigns," Emmaneel said. "We've not only broadened our proficiency in delivering innovative brand experiences, but we've also upped our commitment to delivering the kind of integrated marketing, strategic planning, and content development services that move audiences to action."

ABOUT INVISION COMMUNICATIONS

Competing for attention is challenging, but InVision can help. A full-service engagement solutions agency, we move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital, and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters.

