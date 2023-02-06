invisionAZ and AZ-VC to Host its 6th Annual Tech Innovation Summit at The WM Phoenix Open

Attendees Include Senior Executives, Venture Capitalists, Entrepreneurs, Investors, and other Prominent Thought Leaders

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Chairman for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to Speak About The Impact on Qatar of Hosting The World's Greatest Sporting Event

PHOENIX, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- invisionAZ , the Arizona-based organization focused on fueling the state's technology ecosystem, and AZ-VC, the largest Arizona-centric venture capital firm, are proud to present the 6th Annual Tech Innovation Summit , taking place on February 8th, 2023, in the 17th Hole Skybox at the WM Phoenix Open .

invisionAZ aims to accelerate the growth of Arizona's vibrant business tech ecosystem by creating, promoting, and developing the necessary frameworks to enable technology, innovation, and investment to flourish in the state.

The invitation-only Summit brings together national innovators, business executives, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, investors, government leaders, and other prominent thought leaders, for a series of panels and fireside chats about the challenges and opportunities happening at the intersection of sports, entertainment, technology and innovation-fueled community growth.

Among the speakers of note include H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Chairman for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, who will share his insights about hosting the world's largest sporting event (the FIFA World Cup), the process undertaken to make it happen, and how it impacted his home country of Qatar. Additional speakers include Jack Selby, Managing Director of invisionAZ, Managing Partner of AZ-VC, and Managing Director of Thiel Capital; Katie Hobbs, Governor of Arizona; Dr. Bobby Robbins, President University of Arizona; and Joe McLean, founder Intersect Capital.

"Investing in Arizona's technology ecosystem and partnering with its amazing entrepreneurs is a passion of mine, helping to build market leading companies that transform the state's economy and create more opportunities for more people," said Selby. "Bringing together Arizona's innovation ecosystem with the world's top minds in building nations and communities through sport and innovation, to a marquee event like WM Phoenix Open, enables Arizona to capture the world's attention for a moment and begin to reimagine the impact that innovation, entrepreneurship, and sport can have in shaping vibrant communities."

Sharing similar sentiments, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi understands what goes into the growth of states and countries, as Qatar recently had their own victories when hosting the FIFA World cup.

"I'm excited to share everything that went into hosting the FIFA World Cup, and how it positively impacted my home country and the people of Qatar," said H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi. "I'm thrilled to partner with invisionAZ and AZ-VC to share these insights for the first time publicly and delve into what took to ensure that hosting the world's greatest sporting event fueled the growth and development of the broader Qatari community. Speaking at the WM Phoenix Open is fitting, because it is where sports play an important role in the growth of the broader Arizona community."

About invisionAZ

invisionAZ will accelerate the growth of Arizona's vibrant tech ecosystem by creating, promoting, and leading the framework that allows technology, innovation, and investment to flourish. The blueprint of invisionAZ was developed based on the response from leading tech experts at the 2017 AZ Tech Innovation Summit. We assembled a roadmap of real solutions to address the gaps that currently exist in Arizona's tech ecosystem. Learn more at www.invisionaz.org .

About AZ-VC

AZ-VC is a $110 million Series A and beyond venture capital fund based in Phoenix and focused on Arizona technology companies. The strategy is sector agnostic, and the fund aims to deploy investments between $2-5m. The fund is managed by Jack Selby, a 20-year Arizona resident and former PayPal executive. Learn more at www.azvc.com .

